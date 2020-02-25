Another Diamond Princess passenger dies of novel coronavirus

TOKYO, February 25. /TASS/. Another passenger of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, earlier quarantined for two weeks due to a novel coronavirus outbreak on board, succumbed to the disease in a Japanese hospital, Japan’s public television reported on Tuesday.

The victim, who became the fourth Diamond Princess passenger to die of the novel coronavirus, was more than 80 years old.

The overall number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Japan now stands at 851. The majority of them – 691 people – are passengers and crew of the Diamond Princess.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship left Yokohama on January 20 and returned on February 3. A coronavirus-infected Chinese citizen who left the ship on January 25 in Hong Kong was among the passengers. In accordance with the decision made by the Japanese authorities, the ship was anchored near Yokohama and quarantined for two weeks since February 5. Some 3,700 passengers and crew members from 50 countries were onboard the vessel.

The evacuation effort for the passengers who did not contract the novel coronavirus took place on February 19-21. During this period, some 1,000 people left the vessel, the site of the biggest coronavirus outbreak outside China.