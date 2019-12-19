Another Explosion Claims Lives Of More People In Turkish-Occupied Part Of Northeast Syria (Videos)

southfront.org

Donate

For the second day in a raw, a booby-trapped vehicle exploded in the Turkish-occupied part of Syria’s northeastern region.

The new explosion took place in the afternoon of December 19 in the town of Tell Halaf in the northern al-Hasakah countryside.

According to the Turkish Ministry of National Defense, five people including at least three children were killed as a result of the car bomb attack. Many other people were reportedly injured.

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

A day earlier, a similar attack targeted a local market in the town of al-Mabrukah in northern al-Hasakah. As a result, five people were killed and at least ten others were injured.

The Turkish defense ministry accused the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) of orchestrating both attacks. The two groups have not commented on these accusations, so far.

More on this topic:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/another-explosion-claims-lives-of-more-people-in-turkish-occupied-part-of-northeast-syria-video/