Another Russian journalist denied entry to Ukraine
MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. NTV reporter Alexei Chebotarev has been denied entry to Ukraine as he “failed to state” the purpose of his visit, NTV said in a statement on its website on Monday.
“A third NTV correspondent has been denied entry to Ukraine. This time, it was Alexei Chebotarev. He failed to state the purpose of his visit to Ukraine,” the statement reads.
NTV journalists Alexandra Tonkikh and Sergei Savin had earlier been denied entry to Ukraine. According to NTV, the entry ban for Tonkikh was caused by the fact that she had visited Crimea in 2016, while Savin failed to state the purpose of his visit.
When taking part in a Normandy Four summit on December 9, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky invited Russian journalists to Ukraine to assess the situation in the country with their own eyes. An entry ban for Russian reporters was in place in Ukraine for the past several years. However, Ukrainian border guards allowed a team from Russia’s Zvezda (Star) TV channel to enter the country on December 12.
from https://tass.com/world/1099921