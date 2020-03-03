Another Turkish Soldier Killed By Syrian Army Fire In Idlib. United States Declined Turkish Request For Air Support In Idlib

southfront.org

On March 2, another Turkish soldier, Mustafa Muhammed AK, was killed by Syrian Army strikes in the region of Greater Idlib, the Turkish Defense Ministry reported. This incident increased the total confirmed casualties of the Turkish Army in Syria’s Idlib to approximately 55.

#BREAKING #US Pentagon Chief Esper says they will not provide air support to #Turkey in Syria Regarding refugees, Esper said that opening borders is Turkey’s decision to make pic.twitter.com/TaxduXjFp9 — EHA News (@eha_news) March 2, 2020

Meanwhile, the United States announced that it will not provide Turkey with an air support in its Idlib gamble. He added that the two countries were also discussing Ankara’s request for the temporary deployment of US Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems. This request was also in fact rejected.

“I should add that the the United States is looking at providing increased humanitarian aid for the persons in Syria. That’s one thing I had a conversation with [Secretary of State Mike Pompeo] about that,” Esper said.

