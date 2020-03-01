Ansar Allah Captured Al-Hazm Town In Yemen’s al-Jawf Province (Map Update)

southfront.org

Donate

Forces of Ansar Allah (the Houthis) have captured the town of al-Hazm in the Yemeni province of al-Jawf from Saudi-led forces. The advance came in the framework of the wider operation in the area and marks the further collapse of positions of Saudi-backed forces in the northwestern part of the country.

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/ansar-allah-captured-al-hazm-town-in-yemens-al-jawf-province-map-update/