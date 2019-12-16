Antarctica is under lockdown as secret space program unveiling begins

An unusual flurry of events and press announcements makes it clear the U.S. government is unveiling its secret space program, multiple sources agree. We are also hearing of a Chinese secret space program, a Nazi secret space program, and a Russian secret space program. All of these revelations are being accompanied by unusual movements of gold and other financial anomalies. The recent trade agreement between the U.S. and China is also linked to these secret space programs, Chinese and Pentagon sources agree. These are all signs that some sort of mind-boggling planetary event may be coming.

Typically this writer does not tread lightly into the UFO world and believes extra-ordinary claims require extraordinary proof. However, such proof is now undeniable.

The biggest evidence is a series of public announcements by multiple government officials, including U.S. President Donald Trump. The official launching of a U.S. Space Force by Trump is just the start of a gradual process of disclosure, Pentagon officials say.

https://www.defensenews.com/congress/2019/12/10/defense-policy-deal-creates-space-force-sidesteps-border-wall-controversy/

The media is now being filled with stories about UFOs and secret U.S. military technology as part of this process. As we have previously reported, the U.S. Navy has released patents for anti-gravity flying saucers and compact nuclear fusion. Now we have a recently retired air force general talking about already existing technology that can take us “from one part of the planet to any other part within an hour.”

https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/31445/recently-retired-usaf-general-makes-eyebrow-raising-claims-about-advanced-space-technology

https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/weird-news/navy-covered-up-new-technology-21066844

Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala. and Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett both called publicly this month for the declassification of “a large amount of information about America’s military space programs.”

https://www.defensenews.com/smr/reagan-defense-forum/2019/12/08/barrett-rogers-plan-to-declassify-black-space-programs/

The $21 trillion missing from the U.S. government budget since 1998, as documented by Catherine Austin Fitts and others, was spent on the secret space program, Pentagon officials confirm. Much of this technology is now being released to the general public, they say.

https://missingmoney.solari.com/dod-and-hud-missing-money-supporting-documentation/

We are also getting far more UFO sightings around the world that are being recording on high-quality video. If you get into the habit of looking at the sky as I have, it won’t be long before you can see for yourself with your own naked eyes.

https://nypost.com/2019/12/14/2019-was-banner-year-for-credible-ufo-sightings/

https://sputniknews.com/science/201912141077575518-nasa-astronaut-shockingly-hints-at-aliens-in-tweet-about-life-forms/

Now that the Antarctic summer has begun, we are again getting multiple reports of strange goings-on there, too. On December 10th, a Chilean military plane carrying 38 people vanished in good weather on its way to Antarctica.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-50723907?fbclid=IwAR2LrWVvPxHJ-P0B5_6RjNeb8tFXixUnYi9xdTegoWs1liAaDLrw1fu8Lh0

A senior CIA officer, and relative of Admiral Richard Byrd of Antarctic exploration fame, told us:

“The Chilean military were ordered by their controllers not to go near Antarctica. They thought they were smarter and knew more than their masters. The C-130 has been removed. It wasn’t who was on the plane, it was what they were carrying that resulted in ‘the disappearance.’ At this stage, there are no entries and exits taking place on Antarctica. The Southernmost continent is on lockdown until further notice (not due to this incident).”

A member of the “Cobra resistance” who has recently returned from Antarctica provided us with the photograph below.

