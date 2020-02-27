Anti-aircraft gunners shoot down low-flying air targets in Volga area drills

“Under the drills’ scenario, the enemy’s aircraft were flying at low altitudes towards the motor rifle troops’ positions. The troops spotted the hostile aircraft with the help of portable electronic displays that allow identifying targets, the speed and the trajectory of their flight in adverse weather conditions at a distance of up to 25 km,” the press office said in a statement.

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Air defense units of the Central Military District’s 2nd Guards Army practiced measures against a notional enemy’s low-flying aircraft during drills in the Orenburg and Samara Regions, the District’s press office reported on Thursday.

The troops transmitted the data to anti-aircraft gunners armed with Igla portable surface-to-air missile systems. After that, the anti-aircraft gunners made sole and multiple missile launches from various fire positions.

“Illuminating mortar rounds of the 120mm Sani mortar were used as the targets,” the statement says.

In addition, the troops accomplished procedures within the required time limits to deploy surface-to-air missile systems and make them ready for a battle, according to the statement.

The drills involved more than 500 troops and about 30 items of combat and special hardware, the press office specified.