Anti-doping materials submitted to WADA were genuine – Investigative Committee

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. All materials submitted to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in January and April of this year were genuine, there were no data distortions, official representative of the Investigative Committee of Russia Svetlana Petrenko told reporters.

“The investigation carried out a comprehensive computer-technical forensic examination of copies of the transferred electronic files, the results of which made a conclusion about their authenticity, as well as the absence of distortions of the original file structure of the test results of Russian athletes,” Petrenko said.

At the same time, she noted, the facts were confirmed of a remote access by the previous leadership of the Anti-Doping Center in 2015-2016 to the LIMS electronic database containing information on the results of the study of doping samples from IP addresses registered and located in the United States and Germany.

“All evidence obtained by the investigation indicates intentional changes by Rodchenkov and unidentified people to the electronic database in order to distort the parameters and indicators of doping samples of Russian athletes,” Petrenko said. She emphasized that the protocol of visits indicating the dates, time and duration of work in LIMS was presented to WADA representatives in January 2019.

She added that the Russian Investigative Committee has information that the former head of the Anti-Doping Center Grigory Rodchenkov handed over to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) an alternative copy of the archive of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory. “The Investigative Committee of Russia has information about within cooperation with WADA Rodchenkov transferred some alternative copy of the electronic archive of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory, but its origin and the truth of the information contained in it has not been established,” she said.

At the same time, WADA denies examination of the base to the Russian Investigative Committee. “Foreign partners, giving assurances of their willingness to cooperate, evade giving the Russian investigation a possibility to conduct expert examinations of the LIMS electronic database version presented by Rodchenkov, and also refuse to conduct his interrogations on the criminal case, including video-conference,” Petrenko said.

Petrenko emphasized that the Investigative Committee is interested in working with foreign authorities and international sports organizations to establish the truth in the case.

Whistleblower Rodchenkov and his doping allegations

Rodchenkov told Western media in the spring of 2016 that Russian athletes largely used performance enhancing drugs at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi with the approval of the national sports authorities. The ex-doping official claimed that the Russian sports authorities allegedly prepared a special doping program for national athletes in order to win most of the medals at home Winter Olympics in Sochi in 2014.

The former chief of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory also informed WADA about the so-called list of Russian athletes, who on the eve of the 2014 Winter Olympics allegedly used a doping cocktail that he concocted himself and named after a popular Soviet-era soft drink, ‘Duchess Cocktail.’

On June 8, 2016, Russia’s Investigative Committee launched a criminal case against Rodchenkov on charges of power abuse. On September 21, 2017, Moscow’s Basmanny District Court arrested him in absentia.

In November 2017, the Russian Investigative Committee announced that it would seek the extradition of Rodchenkov, who absconded to the United States in 2015. In addition, an obstruction of justice charges was filed against him. He was also put on the international wanted list.

On December 9, 2019, the WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) approved the recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to revoke the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics, Paralympics and world championships, for a period of four years.

The WADA ExCo also ruled that Russia must not host, or bid for or be granted the right to host any major international sports tournament in this four-year period. Russian state officials, as well as the officials of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), were banned from attending all major international sports tournaments for this four-year period.

from https://tass.com/sport/1101969