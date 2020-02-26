Anti-Trump protests

This post was originally published on this site

From A Closer Look On Syria

Virtual Entrepreneur Association

Jump to navigation Jump to search

Line 9: Line 9:
   
 

== George Soros? ==

  

== George Soros? ==
  +

:”See also [[George Soros]]
 

* [http://theduran.com/george-soros-begins-color-revolution-america-moveon-activists-march-trump/ George Soros begins his color revolution in America, as MoveOn “activists” march against Trump] – Alex Christoforou, ”The Duran”, November 10, 2016

  

* [http://theduran.com/george-soros-begins-color-revolution-america-moveon-activists-march-trump/ George Soros begins his color revolution in America, as MoveOn “activists” march against Trump] – Alex Christoforou, ”The Duran”, November 10, 2016
 

* [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vYgu2lJi3SA Patrick Henningsen interview with RT on Trump protests] – ”RT”, November 11, 2016

  

* [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vYgu2lJi3SA Patrick Henningsen interview with RT on Trump protests] – ”RT”, November 11, 2016

Latest revision as of 00:05, 26 February 2020

See also: US presidential elections

Pre-election violence

Dump Trump

Let’s riot!

George Soros?

See also George Soros

Paid protesters?

  • WE ASSEMBLE MOVEMENTS – Demand Protest
    From grassroots organizations to advocacy groups, we seed the narratives and gather the audience you desire. When your strategy demands paid protest, we organize and bring it to life.
    We are strategists mobilizing millennials across the globe with seeded audiences and desirable messages. With absolute discretion a top priority, our operatives create convincing scenes that become the building blocks of massive movements. When you need the appearance of outrage, we are able to deliver it at scale while keeping your reputation intact.
  • Get paid fighting against Trump! – Posted: Thursday, January 12, 2017 10:02 PM
    Demand Protest is the largest private grassroots support organization in the United States. We pay people already politically motivated to fight for the things they believe. You were going to take action anyways, why not do so with us!
    We are currently seeking operatives to help send a strong message at upcoming inauguration protests.
    PLEASE NOTE: You will be required to attend an in-person workshop and sign our standard non-disclosure agreement.
    As a Demand Protest operative you will receive a monthly retainer of $2,500 on top of our standard per-event pay of $50/hr, as long as you participate in at least 6 events a year. We are extremely flexible and can work with almost any existing work schedule. Full-time operatives receive health, vision and dental insurance for families, flexible vacations, and paid trainings. Travel expenses are always paid.
    All operatives have access to our 24/7 phone helpdesk in addition to in-person support at events.
    Apply: https://www.demandprotest.com/recruitment/

Purple Pink Revolution?

  • The Clintons and Soros launch America’s Purple Revolution – Wayne Madsen, Strategic Culture, November 11, 2016
    On the morning after her surprising and unanticipated defeat at the hands of Republican Party upstart Donald Trump, Mrs. Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, entered the ball room of the art-deco New Yorker hotel in midtown Manhattan and were both adorned in purple attire. The press immediately noticed the color and asked what it represented. Clinton spokespeople claimed it was to represent the coming together of Democratic «Blue America» and Republican «Red America» into a united purple blend. This statement was a complete ruse as is known by citizens of countries targeted in the past by the vile political operations of international hedge fund tycoon George Soros.

January 2017

February 2017

June 2017

  • The Good Americans – CJ Hopkins, CounterPunch, June 1, 2017
    The Pink Revolution of 2017, better known as Russiagate, is now more or less a fait accompli. Whether the corporatist ruling classes and their servants in Congress formally impeach him or force him to resign in disgrace, Donald J. Trump is being regime-changed, or at the very least effectively neutralized until he can be replaced with a grown-up

July 2017

August 2017

Fake news

  • Protest BustSnopes, November 11, 2016
    Photographs showing long lines of buses were shared with the untrue claim that they were used to ship paid anti-Trump protesters to various cities.

Anti-Trump campaign sites

Thanks! You've already liked this
No comments