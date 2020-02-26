Anti-Trump protests
Latest revision as of 00:05, 26 February 2020
- See also: US presidential elections
Pre-election violence
Dump Trump
Let’s riot!
George Soros?
- See also George Soros
- George Soros begins his color revolution in America, as MoveOn “activists” march against Trump – Alex Christoforou, The Duran, November 10, 2016
- Patrick Henningsen interview with RT on Trump protests – RT, November 11, 2016
- The Witch’s Wrath Turns Into A Clintonian Counter-Revolution – Andrew Korybko, Katehon, November 14, 2016
- Soros bands with donors to resist Trump, ‘take back power’ – Politico, November 14, 2016
- Who’s Behind The Portland Riots? 60% Of Arrested Anti-Trump Protesters Were From Out Of State, Didn’t Vote – ZeroHedge, November 15, 2016
- It’s no surprise that the far right are mobilising against George Soros – he’s the biggest threat to their global domination – Mike Harris, The Independent, November 15, 2016
- Soros, the Purple Revolution, and the Caviar Eating Fake Left – Gilbert Mercier, 21st Century Wire, November 18, 2016 (News Junkie Post)
- George Soros, US Democrats Plot Anti-Trump Resistance Movement – Sputnik, November 17, 2016
- Soros Fingerprints All Over #NotMyPresident Protests – Matthew Vadum, Polizette, November 17, 2016
- George Soros is the man behind protests surrounding President Trump’s executive action on immigration – Alex Christoforou, The Duran, January 31, 2017
- The color has been picked. The pink revolution.
Paid protesters?
- WE ASSEMBLE MOVEMENTS – Demand Protest
- From grassroots organizations to advocacy groups, we seed the narratives and gather the audience you desire. When your strategy demands paid protest, we organize and bring it to life.
- We are strategists mobilizing millennials across the globe with seeded audiences and desirable messages. With absolute discretion a top priority, our operatives create convincing scenes that become the building blocks of massive movements. When you need the appearance of outrage, we are able to deliver it at scale while keeping your reputation intact.
- Get paid fighting against Trump! – Posted: Thursday, January 12, 2017 10:02 PM
- Demand Protest is the largest private grassroots support organization in the United States. We pay people already politically motivated to fight for the things they believe. You were going to take action anyways, why not do so with us!
- We are currently seeking operatives to help send a strong message at upcoming inauguration protests.
- PLEASE NOTE: You will be required to attend an in-person workshop and sign our standard non-disclosure agreement.
- As a Demand Protest operative you will receive a monthly retainer of $2,500 on top of our standard per-event pay of $50/hr, as long as you participate in at least 6 events a year. We are extremely flexible and can work with almost any existing work schedule. Full-time operatives receive health, vision and dental insurance for families, flexible vacations, and paid trainings. Travel expenses are always paid.
- All operatives have access to our 24/7 phone helpdesk in addition to in-person support at events.
- Apply: https://www.demandprotest.com/recruitment/
Purple Pink Revolution?
- The Clintons and Soros launch America’s Purple Revolution – Wayne Madsen, Strategic Culture, November 11, 2016
- On the morning after her surprising and unanticipated defeat at the hands of Republican Party upstart Donald Trump, Mrs. Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, entered the ball room of the art-deco New Yorker hotel in midtown Manhattan and were both adorned in purple attire. The press immediately noticed the color and asked what it represented. Clinton spokespeople claimed it was to represent the coming together of Democratic «Blue America» and Republican «Red America» into a united purple blend. This statement was a complete ruse as is known by citizens of countries targeted in the past by the vile political operations of international hedge fund tycoon George Soros.
January 2017
- The Scheme to Take Down Trump – Daniel Lazare, Consortiumnews, January 14, 2017
- “It Can’t Happen Here” – Color Revolution By Force – Moon of Alabama, January 15, 2017
- Ads in two dozen cities offer protesters up to $2,500 to agitate at Trump inaugural – The Washington Times, January 17, 2017
- ‘At Activist Training Camp, Protesters Prep To Disrupt Inauguration’ , by James King, vocativ.com, January 19, 2017
- America, You Look Like an Arab Country Right Now – Karl Sharro, Politico, January 22, 2017
- A “Color Revolution” Is Under Way in the United States – The Saker, January 28, 2017
- Is George Soros Bringing Color Revolutions to America? – Sputnik, February 10, 2017
- How Obama is scheming to sabotage Trump’s presidency – Paul Sperry, NY Post, February 11, 2017
February 2017
June 2017
- The Good Americans – CJ Hopkins, CounterPunch, June 1, 2017
- The Pink Revolution of 2017, better known as Russiagate, is now more or less a fait accompli. Whether the corporatist ruling classes and their servants in Congress formally impeach him or force him to resign in disgrace, Donald J. Trump is being regime-changed, or at the very least effectively neutralized until he can be replaced with a grown-up
July 2017
August 2017
Fake news
- Protest Bust – Snopes, November 11, 2016
- Photographs showing long lines of buses were shared with the untrue claim that they were used to ship paid anti-Trump protesters to various cities.