Anti-Trump protests

* [http://theduran.com/george-soros-begins-color-revolution-america-moveon-activists-march-trump/ George Soros begins his color revolution in America, as MoveOn “activists” march against Trump] – Alex Christoforou, ”The Duran”, November 10, 2016

* [http://theduran.com/george-soros-begins-color-revolution-america-moveon-activists-march-trump/ George Soros begins his color revolution in America, as MoveOn “activists” march against Trump] – Alex Christoforou, ”The Duran”, November 10, 2016