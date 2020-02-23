Antichrist, War, Famine, Death, Fire, Flood, Earthquakes, Tsunamis, Pestilence, and Disease, Et Al vs Donald J. Trump

PART I Antichrists, War, Famine, Death, Fire, Flood, Earthquakes, Tsunamis, Pestilence, and Disease, Et Al

Once I think I’ve got the hang of something, I’ll stay with it, this time in a three part blog. The overall idea today is how the world deals with human tragedies of all kinds, and how better to begin than with the Biblical Book of Revelations and the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. Trigger alert: DANGEROUS TO PRESCHOOLERS AS BEDTIME READING!

THE FIRST HORSEMAN: THE RIDER ON THE WHITE HORSE (WAR AND PEACE AND THE ANTICHRIST) (Not the Russian novel by Count Lev Nikolaevich Tolstoy but the Book of John version written much earlier.)

Revelation 6:1-2: I watched as the Lamb opened the first of the seven seals… I looked, and there before me was a white horse! Its rider held a bow, and he was given a crown, and he rode out as a conqueror bent on conquest representing three and a half years of peace followed by three and a half years of war represented by the bow. FIGURED PRECISELY INCLUDING THE NUMBER OF MONTHS.

This verse doesn’t ID the “white horseman,” but most theologians believe it is the antichrist or the devil’s fake-news version of Jesus Christ

Big on segues as I am, remember this antichrist part that ties parts of today’s blog together in a mix of theology and a pile of Trumpological excrement.

THE SECOND HORSEMEN: THE RIDER ON THE RED HORSE (WAR)

Revelation 6:3-4: When the Lamb opened the second seal… Another horse came out, a fiery red one. Its rider was given power to take peace from the earth and to make men slay each other. To him was given a large sword.

Red equals blood and blood equals war.

When Euripides, the Greek playwright depicted war he didn’t use an army with banners. His cast included a bent and bewildered old woman leading a weeping child whose parents had been killed by war.

Today’s war, recently personified by the results not from horsemen but of drone operators in Kansas killing dozens of Iraqi famers after an honest day’s labor even though having aimed their bombs at suspected terrorists, their wives, and children. Without legal process for either farmers or suspected terrorists and families, killing either group is without justice of any kind.

THE THIRD HORSEMEN: THE RIDER ON THE BLACK HORSE (FAMINE)

Revelation 6:5-6: When the Lamb opened the third seal… I looked, and there before me was a black horse!

The black horse represents famine, which is inevitable from increasing climate change that will change fertile lands to deserts, but repubnicans are the Alfred E. Newman

of “Me worry?” fame — not only about famine and climate change, but environmental degradation, budget deficits, military expenditures to the exclusion of Medicare, Medicaid, and support for the Obamacare program, food stamps and other programs for the poor and needy …

THE FOURTH HORSEMEN: THE RIDER ON SICKLY GREEN HORSE (DEATH)

Revelation 6:7-8: And I looked, and there before me was a pale horse! Its rider was named Death, and Hades was following close behind him. They were given power over a fourth of the earth to kill by sword, famine and plague, and by the wild beasts of the earth.

That about covers the results from the four equestrians, except for a “needs further editing” quote from Wikipedia that itself needs further explication (new word for me I enjoy using when it doesn’t make me appear overly pompous) “One-fourth of the people on earth die.” Those are a hell of a lot better odds than most of us are used to, and could require a bit of Wiki contributor tinkering.

Writings of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam are linked to scripture and authority. Religions define limits of sacred texts and changes to them. Most religions promulgate policies defining the limits of the sacred texts and controlling or forbidding changes and additions. Scriptures need not necessarily be unified works of literature. They may be collections of material which have become religious “canons.”

Readers of the Bible, the Book of Mormon, the Talmud, the Koran The Hindu canon of Shruti, the Buddhist Tripitaka, the Taoist canon, or the Confucian canon of Chinese classic texts are all too familiar with famine, war, and death, and also to natural tragedies of fire, floods, earthquakes, tsunamis, pestilence and disease, the human contributions to this list of mass shootings, spousal abuse and child abuse, (the latter three and many more the result of human imperfections and the infliction of their imperfections on other innocent human beings.)

Every month of every year we read and hear about tragedies of varying magnitudes in America and throughout the world. I don’t have any good answers for “Tiger, Tiger, Burning Bright” … and why these terrible events plague all, whether the worst among us or the best each of us can be unfortunate enough to experience them.

In recorded history, “little statesmen, philosophers, and divines” both saints and sinners, in every corner of the world have tackled this paradox in attempts to make sense of how a benevolent God can allow such human misery with mixed, but never definitive, results — at least as lesser mortals see it.

Most ministers in my Protestant experience take a while in a sermon to explain that after God put things together in seven or many more days, he’s taken “executive time” and it’s up to us to do the best we can with whatever the world offers good or bad. Understandable in that there are potential calamities from climate change we’ve had time to address and haven’t done well even before this latest Trumpian era. And since that began, fuggitaboutit. But then it appears that we already have.

Likely that’s why thousands of years ago people with doubts came up with “faith” as the only possible answer, because IT IS if you want the Bible to be true in its good news — and nothing but fake news if you can’t believe it through your own reasoning — or just don’t want to consider the possibility that it might be true.

It’s also true that all individuals and families take at least brief turns in Job’s barrel from the loss of children; wives, brothers and sisters down the line; a number of horrendous human illnesses chronic and acute; loss of jobs we cared about; homes and possessions lost to earthquakes, fires, tsunamis, or floods.

And some of these are the ones that rich, poor, and in those in the middle Americans endure with faith that your God, if you believe in one, will be with you throughout your particular ordeal. That belief, imperfect though it is as we see it, has helped millions of people, deluded or not, through individual trials and tribulations over centuries of human existence.

So God help you, but He too often doesn’t if you’re Syrian or Afghan or Indian or residents of any of Trump’s shithole countries, or the Bahamas not so long ago, where every freakin day of your life may be nothing but misery.

And the same kinds of human loss are similar but different in so many ways there is no reasonable way to assign an accurate or comparable degree of pain for any human event that seems identical but never can be exactly the same. Each terrible, but different because of the many individual variables that come into play.

PART II DONALD J. TRUMP

Are there reasonable national perspectives that can assimilate the world’s history of human pain, through and until 2016, until the grotesque appearance on the American and world stage of an orange anal-haired orangutan with a limited human vocabulary, with an orange, stapled and torqued on, hairpiece an orange complexion from a malfunctioning “oranging” bed, and shortly afterward assuming the identity of a clap and draft-dodging spawn of the devil named Donald J. Trump son of a scion of the Drumpf crime family and compare the two? Actually compare the world’s entire recorded painful history with a single human miscarriage.

For that to happen expeditiously or at all, there are numerous caveats or warnings enjoining certain actions with explanations to prevent misinterpretations in modifying and with cautionary detail when evaluating, interpreting, or taking certain actions that are required.

With caveats neatly out of the way, we are ready now to compare all the pain of world history with pain incurred from Donald J. Trump, a president, and also allegedly a man and not an android, with the disposition of a constipated badger; with the empathy of any predator considering a meal of Big Macs or antelopes; with the same lack of sympathy of the predator for the antelope or the bovine lives lost for the Big Mac this lack noticeable after his meal is gobbled down with both hands and washed down with his ongoing slurping of diet coke …

… with the misogyny of recently deceased Jeffrey Epstein; with the humor of the same constipated badger and its bad disposition; with the greed of an unrestrained Midas without emolument restrictions; with a view of any human coloration other than orange or white as a personal affront to him …

… with a total absence of guilt or responsibility for any personal or presidential actions; with the conviction that he is always right about everything; that he has the biggest brain; that his judgment is unmatched by all the world’s scholars, MENSA members, doctors, lawyers, merchants, and chiefs male, female, and LGBQT of all nationalities; that because of his perfection, he has never sought forgiveness from his God in Two Corinthians for any act, or impure thought, including grabbing women’s pussies, or any other parts attractive to him because he was a “star” and could get away with “it” self-defined as what “it” is to “his horniness,” including but not limited to grabbing breasts, legs, butts, pussies, and actual rape if required to scratch or otherwise satisfy any genital or other itch du jour …

…. with massive clumps of uncontrolled nerve endings throughout his oversized body that cause him to spasm, salivate, twitch, shout, and lash out with or without actual whips over any perceived slight in, or by, a Mueller Report, a migrant child he’s jailed being released to his/her parents; an impeachment; career diplomats, career Mar a Lago maids, career wives, career windmills; cabinet members; chamber or other pots; ex-wives and/or ex-anythings including but not limited to legal advisors, attorneys, cabinet members, friends, former presidents including those like Abe Lincoln who Trump was the only American who knew was a republican until Trump outed him …

… historians who argue we didn’t have airplanes, airports, or nuclear power in the War of Independence with England by whatever name he thought it was known as then or now for that matter; with psychiatrists who have stated on the record that Donnie is bat-shit nuts.

Segue free, we continue but to be linked later. According to the Oxford Encyclopedic Dictionary an entry BINARY first appeared in English in 1796 in “A Mathematical and Philosophical Dictionary.”

The Z1 was a mechanical computer designed by Konrad Zuse from 1936 to 1937 and built by him from 1936 to 1938.[1][2] It was a binary electrically driven mechanical calculator with limited programmability, reading instructions from punched celluloid film.

The Z1 was the first programmable computer to use Boolean logic and binary floating-point numbers, however it was unreliable in operation. There are days when my own really nice Mac has a problem and when Simon and Garfunkel sing in my ear “still unreliable after all these years.” It was completed in 1938 financed with private fund, and destroyed in the bombardment of Berlin in December 1943, together with all construction plans.

(SEGUE, SEGUE, SEGUE — ALTHOUGH I’LL LIMP FOR WEEKS FROM WHAT THIS LABORATORY BUILT SEGUE DID TO MY OLD BODY) “Boolean or Trumpian Logic is a form of algebra centered on three simple words known as Boolean Operators: “Or,” “And,” and “Not”. At the heart of Boolean and Trumpian Logic is the idea that all Cabinet members, Senators, Congressional representatives are either also “true” or “false.” True to Trump in belief and actions or “false,” defined broadly as “dead to him.”

There’s a connection there I can’t explain adequately between Boolean or Trumpian Logic and Trump’s spoken vocabulary which is closer to “Or,” “And,” and “Not” than a fourth grader’s spoken vocabulary. But let’s onward press.

The task set before each reader is indeed formidable: to render judgment on whether Trump as president equals or exceeds all of the world’s painful history before him.

As also may be true today as we face the 2020 presidential election, Trump may have an inappropriate edge. Not just on the potential merits that no one person could be as terrible as all the worlds man made and natural catastrophes in thousands of years, but also because the verdict is probably rigged in both cases by Russian and other meddling in our elections, republicans employing what they’ve learned from Russian bots and use of social media, and the Democratic penchant, fuck “penchant,” “compulsion” for circular firing squads that by November will have decimated all but one in their overlarge original candidate field leaving a single wounded survivor to limp over the primary finish line to an uncertain future with Democratic losers licking their wounds and sulking in their individual modernized and air-conditioned Mongol yurts.

PART III WHAT HAPPENS IF THE WORST HAPPENS

Hide yourself in a hiding place where no one ever goes

Maybe in your pantry with your cupcakes

It’s a dirty little secret just America’s affair

Most of all you’re got to hide it from the kids

And here’s to you, Mrs. Robinson

Jesus loves you more than you will know

Wo, wo, wo

God bless you please, Mrs. Robinson

Heaven holds a place for those who pray

Hey, hey, hey

Hey, hey, hey

The lyrics of Mrs. Robinson won’t be enough, so what do we do if the unthinkable is forced on us after all the prayers, joss stick lightings, monetary offerings? What if an American lemming death wish prevails, and we go over the cliff together — for many, a reminder of Jim Jones and his perverted Jonestown.

As terrible as it would be to consider four more years of looking at that deformed semi-human perversion of a president, the only option is to live lives of quiet desperation for four more years, but live them nonetheless.

I’ve spent years of time and effort, in a part-time second job, trying to persuade young and old people alike to “fruere the fuckin’ die,” which may in Latin, or maybe Italian, or both, means “enjoy the day” and each moment of each day in which life is good — such small segments of life that are still commonplace for almost all Americans. That must remain possible no matter what, and we should still enjoy them.

Too often, when young, we’ve spent our time looking forward to a new job, a new car, maybe a new home, to the exclusion of the moment, and our lives become measured in new car units or some other unimportant events. Beginning at 20, people can easily become 100 after eight new cars owned for ten years each. For most of us that number of vehicle purchases would likely be higher, but not by many. In this case we’d be measuring our lives in a presidential term while understandable shouldn’t be all-controlling.

Robin Williams was right in his counsel to his students to Carpe Diem but if you seize the Diem and don’t appreciate what you’ve seized, what the hell good is seizing it if not enjoying it in the moments available from such seizing.

For most, there are many days you wouldn’t want to seize the day and can’t enjoy the day if you could seize the day because you’re in real pain from a bum knee, serious or not, or experiencing one of life’s big losses, or any of the hundreds of problems that bite us unexpectedly and in which our only option is endurance. Or we lost the most important election in American history to the most evil, incompetent, human being ever to have slithered into the Oval Office because of foreign interference in our electoral process not once but twice.

As unimaginable as this may be, we still need to enjoy checking the ornaments of December and the blessings of the season and enjoy them — and all the other things that shine in the days or nights of the other eleven months of the year.

When I go into one of these oratorical pronouncements I realize long before I finish what an ass I am to pontificate on life’s real issues. Trump is a big issue for the country and for each of the deplorables and non-deplorables among us, but compared to losing a home or a child as many of us has already done, makes him seem like a piece of fly shit in our soup — unless he manages to fuck up the entire world somehow even without a John Bolton successor egging him on to nuke something or another, and Trump undeservedly winning a second election through media incompetence and another bout of Russian meddling wouldn’t help.

Facebook timelines are loaded with pictures of warm family moments that I suspect were “freured” if that’s even a real word. Explaining life to a sixteen year old relative, while likely a waste of time, doesn’t automatically make the explainer ridiculous — as can happen when I barge into philosophy at whatever level (as in this instance kick-started with a really warm and beautiful family photograph) with many who already have a better understanding of the world and where humans are in it, and therefore need it, or me, not so much if at all.

Unfortunately, I’m still capable of doing just that and launching into well-intended suggestions or even advice before I even realize it — as happened here. Sad, but like all of us are, I’m getting older. For me though, my further aging begins from an already old set of starting blocks.

These days, my gait is a hybrid of Tim Conway as the world’s oldest man on the Carol Burnett show and that of an Emperor Freakin’ Penguin — but I’m then I’m lucky to still have a gait even facing an uncertain national election in November.

I’ve detested every word in my own pessimism on the possible outcome of the 2020 election and hope everybody who hates with every fiber of their being the possibility it portrays will be motivated to do all we each can to make it a nightmare we never dreamed and wake up on Wednesday November 4th with a new lease on life. America and the world depend on us to make it happen.

_______

David L. Cattanach