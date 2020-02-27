Are Western countries revising their decisions about MEK?

The plight of middle east and the imperialistic ideas of US is going to increase the crisis of World. The war with Iran will make the world a…

In his article, “The Unipolar Moment”1, which was based on a series of lectures delivered in Washington, D.C. in September 1990, Charles Krauthammer…

When the US began its military adventure in Iraq in 2003, many Western scholars noted that Washington’s unilateral aggression was leading to a…

The death of General Qassem Soleimani at the American hand was a cowardly political murder for the sole purpose of blowing up the table and plunging…

In early January 2020, the RAND Corporation published its latest research report on Russia entitled “Russia’s Hostile Measures. Combating Russian…

Iran will not easily forget the dawn of January 8, 2020. Maybe it never will. Revenge for General Qassem Soleimani was not washed by the blood of…

Days ago, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo completed a three-day tour of Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. At the conclusion of the…

In the last essay, we spoke only briefly about the Southern commitment to beauty, which is in contradistinction to the general American culture of…

US president Donald Trump’s approval ratings, at 49%, are now at their highest ever level since his assumption to office three years ago (1). Trump…

The difference between a sovereign country and a submissive colony lies in the way in which the first reacts to threats and abuses where the latter,…

The Trump peace plan for Palestine and Israel was announced jointly by two figures presently facing legal allegations in their respective states:…

The first attempts to provide a definition of terrorist acts go back to the Geneva Convention of 1937 (UN, 1972). The 1937 Geneva Convention for…

