Argentina hopes to boost cooperation with Russia, diplomat says

BUENOS AIRES, March 3. /TASS/. Argentina’s authorities seek to expand cooperation with Russia and diversify bilateral trade, the South American country’s Deputy Foreign Minister and former ambassador to Moscow Pablo Tettamanti said.

“We have a very active bilateral agenda between our countries and we hope that it will be expanded by both sides,” Tettamanti told reporters.

“Of course, as before, our goal is to achieve diversification of our trade balance and also give impetus to our relations,” the high-ranking diplomat said. “Economic relations with such a large country as Russia are very important for Argentina” especially amid the current crisis that the South American republic is facing.