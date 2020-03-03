Argentina hopes to boost cooperation with Russia, diplomat says
BUENOS AIRES, March 3. /TASS/. Argentina’s authorities seek to expand cooperation with Russia and diversify bilateral trade, the South American country’s Deputy Foreign Minister and former ambassador to Moscow Pablo Tettamanti said.
“We have a very active bilateral agenda between our countries and we hope that it will be expanded by both sides,” Tettamanti told reporters.
“Of course, as before, our goal is to achieve diversification of our trade balance and also give impetus to our relations,” the high-ranking diplomat said. “Economic relations with such a large country as Russia are very important for Argentina” especially amid the current crisis that the South American republic is facing.
According to Tettamanti, this year Argentina’s officials may pay visits to Russia, but no particular agreements have been yet reached.
In his turn, Russia’s Ambassador to Argentina Dmitry Feoktistov noted that since Argentine President Alberto Fernandez’s inauguration in December last year “an active effort has been underway with the republic’s authorities to familiarize the country’s entire leadership with those issues that the sides started discussing under the administration of [ex-president Mauricio] Macri, which have not been implemented so far.”
“We have handed over the drafts of all bilateral documents, which have been on the table all this time. And it turned out during this handover that the new leadership had not been fully informed about the projects with the former administration. That’s why the new administration is working on this,” the ambassador said.
from https://tass.com/world/1125903