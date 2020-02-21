Arkhangelsk Region’s tax revenues from tourism grow almost 50% YOY

ARKHANGELSK, February 21. /TASS/. Tax revenues from companies, working in the tourism sector in the Arkhangelsk Region, grew by almost 50% year-on-year in 2019, the regional tax authority’s press service reported on Friday.

“In 2019, companies and businesses, which work in the Arkhangelsk Region in the sector of tourism, paid 731 million rubles ($11 million) to the budget in taxes,” the press service said. “This is by 242 million rubles ($3.7 million), or 49.4% more than they paid a year earlier.”