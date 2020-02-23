Armani Fashion Week show to be held behind closed doors due to coronavirus

ROME, February 23. /TASS/. Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani decided to hold a closed show at Milan Fashion Week on Sunday. According to the company’s statement, the decision was made due to the coronavirus concerns doe to its recent spread in northern Italy.

The decision was made to hold the show without the public, so as not to expose any of the audience to risks – the company added that the show will be filmed and will be broadcast live on the Armani website.

According to the National Chamber of Italian Fashion, which organizes the shows, Armani was the first and so far the only one of the fashion designers who participated in Fashion Week to make this decision.

At the moment, 76 cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Italy, 74 of them over the past two days in the northern regions. The northern region of Lombardy, with the administrative center of Milan, has the largest number of infections (54).

On December 31, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan – a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 12 million people. The source of the outbreak is the COVID-19 coronavirus. Cases of COVID-19 have been detected in at least 27 countries, including Russia. The WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak in China a global health emergency. Currently, the total number of people infected with the novel coronavirus exceeds 78,700 with over 2,400 reported deaths, mostly in China. Meanwhile, over 23,000 patients have recovered to date.

from https://tass.com/society/1123209