Photo: :Title: Mount Lebanon. Beirut. Aleih, Ras-el-Metn District. Aleih. The R.R. [i.e., railroad] stationAbstract/medium: G. Eric and Edith Matson Photograph CollectionPhysical description: 1 negative :

Date | 1920

Source | Library of CongressCatalog: https://www.loc.gov/pictures/collection/matpc/item/mpc2010000941/PPOriginal url: https://hdl.loc.gov/loc.pnp/matpc.15443

Author | Matson Collection

As Beirut twists in the wind, the sham government of Lebanon. @haningdr @WashInstitute Malcolm Hoenlein @Conf_of_pres

Hanin Ghaddar is the inaugural Friedmann Visiting Fellow at The Washington Institute’s Geduld Program on Arab Politics, where she focuses on Shia politics throughout the Levant. The longtime managing editor of Lebanon’s NOW news website, Ghaddar shed light on a broad range of cutting-edge issues, from the evolution of Hezbollah inside Lebanon’s fractured political system to Iran’s growing influence throughout the Middle East.

from https://audioboom.com/posts/7460691