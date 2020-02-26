Asian Beach Games Organizing Committee sends aid worth $40,600 to Hainan's Sanya

SANYA, February 25. /TASS/. The Asian Beach Games Organizing Committee sent protective medical supplies worth 284,000 yuan (about $40,630) to help combat coronavirus, according to www.hinews.cn.

The news outlet writes that following the coronavirus outbreak the Games’ Organizing Committee launched a campaign to help the people of Sanya where the Asian Beach Games are due to be held on November 28, 2021.

The organizers donated more than 43,000 protective medical masks and more than 30,000 gloves imported from Russia.

Asian Beach Games

A countdown to the games’ beginning kicked off on October 25. To mark the occasion, at night the organizers lifted four hundred luminous drones into the sky, the lights lining up in figures symbolizing the slogan and emblem of the games.

The city of Sanya won the right to host the VI Beach Asian Games in March. Competitions will be held from November 28 to December 6, 2020 and will include 16 disciplines, including swimming, water polo, beach athletics, basketball, volleyball, handball, football, wrestling, rowing, sailing, surfing and others.

The first Asian beach games were held in 2008 in Bali, since then they have been held every two years. Sanya is not the first Chinese city to host the competitions. In 2012, the games were held in Haiyang city in Shandong province in eastern China. In different years, competitions were also held in Indonesia (2008), Oman (2010), Thailand (2014) and Vietnam (2016).

Coronavirus outbreak

On Tuesday, the commission reported over 77,600 confirmed cases, 2,663 fatalities, and over 27,300 cases of recovery. According to the latest updates, the mortality rate of the new coronavirus stands at 3.47% instead of 3.42% reported a day earlier.

Most people infected with the new coronavirus are reported from Hubei province (over 65,100), where the death toll exceeded 2,600 and around 20,900 people recovered. In the southern Guangdong province, over 1,300 cases were confirmed. In Henan and Zhejiang province, over 1,200 cases were confirmed each.

In Beijing, 400 cases of the new coronavirus were confirmed, four people died and 235 more recovered. In the Heilongjiang province bordering Russia, 480 cases were confirmed, 12 people died and 245 others recovered.

According to the authorities, over 79,100 people in China remain under medical supervision after close contacts with those infected, and over 2,400 people remain quarantined. According to medics, over 8,700 people infected with the new coronavirus remain in serious condition.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in the city of Wuhan. Cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in 35 other countries and territories, including in Russia. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

from https://tass.com/society/1123893