At least 22 shelling incidents recorded in Idlib de-escalation zone in past day – ministry

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. The Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Parties in Syria has recorded 22 shelling incidents by illegal armed groups in three regions in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone in the past 24 hours, Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev, the center’s chief, said on Sunday.

“In the past 24 hours, 22 episodes of shelling have been registered,” Zhuravlev said.

On Saturday, 25 shelling incidents were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

According to Zhuravlev, three inhabited localities in Aleppo province, seven in Latakia province and six in Idlib province came under shelling by militants.

Russian military police continued patrolling some areas in Aleppo and al-Hasakah provinces, he said.

“All the patrolling activities were held in conformity with the approved plans. No incidents were reported,” he said adding that “the air force’s aircraft conducted patrols.”

The planes took off from Kwayres airfield (located on the outskirts of Aleppo) and later flew back to land there.

In the past 24 hours, the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Parties in Syria carried out four humanitarian events in the city of Aleppo and in inhabited localities of Latakia, Raqqa and al-Hasakah provinces. A total of 1,150 food sets with a cumulative weight of 4.2 tonnes were handed out to Syrians in need. Russian military doctors provided medical services to 275 Syrian citizens in three settlements of the Aleppo and al-Hasakah provinces.

Idlib is the only Syrian region that has been controlled by illegal armed groups since 2012. A northern de-escalation zone was set up in Idlib in 2017 to give shelter to militants who refused to surrender arms in Eastern Ghouta and Syria’s southern regions.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country’s liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.

from https://tass.com/defense/1123259