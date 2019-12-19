At Least 3 People Killed In Shooting Near Lubyanka Square In Central Moscow. Gunmen Reportedly Neutralized (Videos)

southfront.org

UPDATE 1: Russia’s RT reported that 3 gunmen were involved in the attack. All of them were neutralized.

According to RT:

The shooting incident at the FSB public reception office on Kuznetsky Most Street, 23, erupted at 18:10 local time. Three unknown persons broke into the building and opened fire on the premises. In the following exchange of fire with the guard of the office, two attackers were killed. The third attacker fled the building and continued shooting on the street. A traffic police officer on duty was killed in front of the building. The attacker covered about 300 meters, to the end of the Kuznetsk bridge, and turned to Vorovsky Square. He moved along Bolshaya Lubyanka Street, where he barricaded himself in one of the rooms of the building # 2. From there, he periodically fired at deploying law enforcement officers. At 19:15 local time, the third attacker was neutralized. According to preliminary data, the security services consider the incident to be a terrorist attack.

Local media added that at least one grenade was seized on the scene. This confirms the version that this was a pre-planned attack by well-armed terrorists. The rapid and professional reaction by Russian law enforcements allowed to minimize casualties and avoid a larger tragedy.

A live stream from central Moscow:

At least 3 people have been killed in a shooting incident near Lubyanka Square in central Moscow, local media reported on December 19.

According to reports, the fire was opened by a man armed with an automatic riffle. After this, Police immediately deployed in the area, encircling it and evacuating civilians.

Videos from the scene, circulating on social media, show multiple law enforcement officers. Gunfire can also be heard.

The situation is developing.

