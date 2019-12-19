At least 54 terror-related crimes thwarted in Russia in 2019 — Putin

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Since the beginning of 2019, at least 54 terror-related crimes have been thwarted in Russia, including 33 terror attacks, Russian President Vladimir Putin said,

“Since the beginning of 2019, 54 crimes have been prevented, including 33 terrorist attacks,” the Russian leader said on Thursday, greeting the audience at a concert marking Russian Security Agency Workers’ Day.

The president pointed out that in recent years the number of thwarted crimes has been increasing, while each foiled terror attack means saved human lives.

“Today, the special services’ accurate, prompt and coordinated work has allowed achieving meaningful success in ensuring security across Russia. I want to thank you and your colleagues for professionalism, bravery and determination,” Putin said adding that due to the Russian special services’ exemplary work, massive international events were held in Russia without any emergencies.

The president congratulated the audience on their professional day, noting that the special services’ staff safeguard Russia against internal and external threats and stand up for the country’s national interests.

“Requirements for your service have always been and are still very specific. It is high competence, resilience, reliability, honor and integrity. Such features as constant readiness to spare no effort or life for the sake of Motherland have always been distinguishing among the best security officers,” Putin said.

The concert was attended by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Prosecutor General Yuri Chaika, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Speaker of the Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Valentina Matviyenko, Speaker of the State Duma (lower house) Vyacheslav Volodin, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin and Director of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov.