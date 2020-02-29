At Times Like These, It Would Be Nice If The President Wasn't A B.S. Artist

As of January 20, the Washington Post reports that Trump has made 16,241 false or misleading statements. It’s difficult to know if Trump actually realizes he’s lying or if he has convinced himself that what he wishes reality to be is real because he says it.

When Trump is lying to Cult members at his events, repercussions are difficult to identify other than a general contribution to the malaise that has descended on the nation during thepast three-plus years.

But, other than the Cult, who would believe anything Trump says? In a time of national emergency, having faith in the veracity of the chief executive’s statements is even more important than during periods of relative calm.

Enter the coronavirus contagion. Trump has selected Vice-President Pence to take charge of the response, no doubt to have someone other than himself take the fall should things go poorly. Doo-doo is about to get real, and the b.s. artist is, once again, in way over his follicle turban.

As the governor of Indiana, Pence double-clutched on implementing a needle-exchange program proposed to help mitigate a devastating HIV epidemic among IV-drug users. Pence finally came around to implementation, but as emergency physician, professor in emergency and health policy and former Planned Parenthood president Leana Wen stated: “As Governor of Indiana, an HIV/AIDS epidemic flourished until he allowed public health-not ideology-to direct policy & response”. Not exactly confidence inspiring!

It’s not like we haven’t had ample warning of what could happen if an actual emergency presented itself to Trump.

One of the first widely viewed instances of Trump’s textbook sociopathy occurred in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria’s 2017 direct hit of Puerto Rico. Trump casually flipped rolls of paper towels to victims, and congratulated himself on the low number of casualties after lying by understating the total by at least a factor of 50. Trump also continues to nurture a grudge against San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz who had the temerity to point-out the incompetence, corruption and, of course, the ever-present undercurrent of racism of Dear Leader and his administration.

When Trump faced a complicated and dangerous situation that arose when a U.S. contractor was killed in Iraq by alleged Iranian proxies, he reportedly took the most reckless option presented to him (what kind of fool would expect anything else?)-the call to assassinate Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. Why this action was even proposed in the first place remains a topic of controversy.

