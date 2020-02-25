southfront.org

In February, Turkey started deploying ATILGAN pedestal-mounted air defence systems along the border with Syria’s Greater Idlib. The Atilgan was developed by Turkey’s defense company ASELSAN. It is based on a M113 armored vehicle. The system can be armed with eight FIM-92 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, made in Turkey by ROKETSAN. The missile’s range, that’s limited to 4,8 km, makes the Atilgan a short-range system.

from https://southfront.org/atilgan-pedestal-mounted-air-defence-system-infographics/