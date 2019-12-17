Australia Takes PC to the Nether World
Religious discrimination bill: what will Australians be allowed to say and do if it passes?
by The Guardian
The second draft religious discrimination bill will have wide-ranging effects on many areas of public life including access to medical services, schooling, employment, social media, aged care, hospitals and even some commercial services.
As well as an explainer about the bill’s provisions, we have collected examples from the government’s explanatory memorandum (EM) and stakeholders about what people would be allowed to say or do if the bill passes.
Statements of religious belief
Protection received: statements of religious belief will not be found to breach other federal, state and territory discrimination laws.
Examples:
- A Christian may say that unrepentant sinners will go to hell, an example cited in the EM which mirrors the facts of Israel Folau’s case
- A doctor may tell a transgender patient of their religious belief that God made men and women in his image and that gender is therefore binary (EM)
- A single mother who, when dropping her child off at daycare, may be told by a worker that she is sinful for denying her child a father (Public Interest Advocacy Centre)
- A woman may be told by a manager outside work that women should submit to their husbands or that women should not be…. Read More:
