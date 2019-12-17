Australia Takes PC to the Nether World

This post was originally published on this site

VeteransToday

Twitter

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Linkedin

ReddIt

Email

Print

Tumblr

Digg

The second draft religious discrimination bill introduced by the attorney general, Christian Porter, and Australia’s prime minister, Scott Morrison, will dramatically change public life if it is passed. Photograph: Mick Tsikas/AAP

Health Editor’s Note:  This is unbelievable!   Full Story 

Virtual Entrepreneur Association

Religious discrimination bill: what will Australians be allowed to say and do if it passes?

by The Guardian

The second draft religious discrimination bill will have wide-ranging effects on many areas of public life including access to medical services, schooling, employment, social media, aged care, hospitals and even some commercial services.

As well as an explainer about the bill’s provisions, we have collected examples from the government’s explanatory memorandum (EM) and stakeholders about what people would be allowed to say or do if the bill passes.

Statements of religious belief

Protection received: statements of religious belief will not be found to breach other federal, state and territory discrimination laws.

Examples:

  • A Christian may say that unrepentant sinners will go to hell, an example cited in the EM which mirrors the facts of Israel Folau’s case
  • A doctor may tell a transgender patient of their religious belief that God made men and women in his image and that gender is therefore binary (EM)
  • A single mother who, when dropping her child off at daycare, may be told by a worker that she is sinful for denying her child a father (Public Interest Advocacy Centre)
  • A woman may be told by a manager outside work that women should submit to their husbands or that women should not be…. Read More:
EDITORIAL DISCLOSURE
All content herein is owned by author exclusively.  Expressed opinions are NOT necessarily the views of VT, authors, affiliates, advertisers, sponsors, partners, technicians or Veterans Today Network (VT).  Some content may be satirical in nature. 
All images within are full responsibility of author and NOT VT.
About VTRead Full Policy NoticeComment Policy

Previous articleRussia and Syria Hold Joint Naval Exercises off Israeli Coast
Next articleLEADERSHIP: Failure Starts at the Top!
Carol graduated from Riverside White Cross School of Nursing in Columbus, Ohio and received her diploma as a registered nurse. She attended Bowling Green State University where she received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History and Literature. She attended the University of Toledo, College of Nursing, and received a Master’s of Nursing Science Degree as an Educator.

She has traveled extensively, is a photographer, and writes on medical issues. Carol has three children RJ, Katherine, and Stephen – two daughters-in-law; Suzy and Katie – two granddaughters; Isabella Marianna and Zoe Olivia – and one grandson, Alexander Paul. She also shares her life with husband Gordon Duff, many cats, two rescue pups, and two guinea pigs.

Carol’s Archives 2009-2013

from https://www.veteranstoday.com/2019/12/17/australia-takes-pc-to-the-nether-world/

Thanks! You've already liked this
No comments