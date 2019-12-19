I haven’t been giving Lionel Nation enough play. The way he talks about the Democrats here may as well be me talking. I say this as a former lifelong Democrat and I suspect the same could be said of Lionel, as well.

He says, “Did you see Nancy wearing black tonight to symbolize the death of her party…? I hate them. I hate the Democratic Party – these people. I hate them. I HATE them. It’s a warmth. It just defines me. I’m LOVING it! I LOVE to HATE them!

“…I’ve gone through a transformation…Look, some people like certain kinds of music, some people like certain kinds of food…I can’t help that – I understand it.

“I don’t hate people who disagree with me. Some people are against the death penalty, some people are whatever it is and that’s fine and I dig it and that’s OK…I don’t feel hate just because you disagree with me. But what they’re going after is…our Constitution.”

And that’s the point. The sham impeachment is not a function of any vital democratic processes. There is nothing democratic going on, here.

This has been a Soviet-style show trial; the culmination of an ongoing hybrid warfare campaign by Globalist interests against the United States, ever since Trump took office, vowing to wrest this country out of their clutches.

Not enough people need to get this.