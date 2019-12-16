InvestmentWatchBlog

State Senator John Yudichak of Luzerne County, Pennsylvania said that he will be switching his registration to become an Independent. He will caucus with the Republican majority.

Yudichak has criticized an increasingly liberal Democratic caucus that has led to this decision.

Due to issues that he finds important, Yudichak believes there is a better home in the Republican caucus.

www.analyzingamerica.org/impeachment-backfiring-second-democrat-leaves-the-party-in-24-hours/

Back in November, he was going Independent.

Pa. Dems lose a state senator: John Yudichak of Luzerne County declares himself independent, will caucus with GOP

Updated Nov 19, 2019;Posted Nov 19, 2019

www.pennlive.com/news/2019/11/pa-dems-lose-a-state-senator-john-yudichak-of-luzerne-county-declares-himself-independent-will-caucus-with-gop.html

Democrats losing members of their own party over Impeachment Sham

House Rep from New Jersey Jeff Van Drew is switching parties over impeachment sham! Another L for nadler and pelosi! Why inposted a cnn article? Just for the headline because its awesome.

www.cnn.com/2019/12/14/politics/jeff-van-drew-democrat-switch-parties-republican-trump-impeachment/index.html

AC

from https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/bam-impeachment-backfiring-second-democrat-leaves-the-party-in-24-hours/