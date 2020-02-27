Battle for Al-Zawiya Mountain region nearing its end as Syrian troops reach last towns

almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.)- The battle for the Al-Zawiya Mountain region is nearing its end as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) approaches the last few towns under jihadist control.

Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces (formerly Tiger Forces), the Syrian Arab Army has reportedly reached the outskirts of Kansafra, which is a town located along the northern slope of the Al-Zawiya Mountain.

According to a military source near the front-lines, the Syrian Arab Army is expecting to take control of Kansafra and its surrounding points in the coming hours, as the remaining jihadist rebels have mostly withdrawn north.

The Syrian Arab Army has not been in control of the Al-Zawiya Mountain region since the start of the armed conflict in Syria; its loss could be devastating for the jihadist rebels, as it will give the government troops access to central Idlib for the first time since 2015.

While the Syrian Army is currently focused on retaking the Aleppo-Latakia Highway (M-4), seizing the Al-Zawiya Mountain region will also open up new fronts, should they choose to advance into different parts of the governorate.

