Bayraktar TB2 Unmanned Combat Air Vehicle (Infographics)
The Bayraktar TB2 is a reconnaissance unmanned air vehicle with combat capabilities. It was developed for the Turkish Armed Forces by the Kale-Baykar, joint venture between the Kale Group and Baykar Technologies. Recently, Turkey deployed Bayraktar TB2 drones in the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in order to support its drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.
