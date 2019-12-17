‘Beanpole’ by Russian film director Kantemir Balagov on Oscar short list

NEW YORK, December 17. /TASS/. ‘Beanpole,’ a film by Russian director Kantemir Balagov, is among the ten films competing for the Best International Feature Film category of the 92nd Academy Awards.

Other contenders are from Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Hungary, North Macedonia, Poland, Senegal, South Korea and Spain.

The final nominations will be announced on January 13, 2020.

The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony will take place on February 9, 2020, in Los Angeles.

from https://tass.com/society/1100003