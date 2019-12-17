Behind the Scenes with Celeste-Magnetic Excursion-Record Breaking-Lampstand of Judgement

12-17-2019

Magnetic Excursion

Historical Record Breaking

Coming this week, Lampstand of Judgement, Gen Six

Weather and Space Weather



Your space weather for today is quiet thanks to mild solar winds from sun-earth coupling. We should see an increase in solar winds in the next 24-36 hours. These winds are keeping us from being flat-line causing mass devastation to human life.

Space Weather Dashboard

We are OFF THE CHARTS and SMASHING RECORDS all over the place!

PRECIPITATION EVENTS from rain-hail-snow due to cosmic rays, volcanic dust, geo-engineering, and nano saturation causing mass nucleation.

I will not insult your intelligence by turning this briefing into a glorified weather report. If you are watching the news you know it is cold and precipitating around the world.

COSMIC RAYS titter off the chart, all time space age record. We are going into uncharted territory. This is an extinction level event, protect yourself. Cosmic Ray Update



SUN GOES SILENT Record quiet sun plays havoc upon earth and all biological life.

SUNSPOTS BREAK A SPACE AGE RECORD: Solar Minimum is officially “deep.” 2019 has just broken a Space Age record for days without sunspots. Moreover, an international panel of scientists led by NOAA and NASA predicts that Solar Minimum could deepen even further, not reaching its lowest point until April of 2020.

MAGNETOSPHERE collapsing at an alarming rate.

MAGNETIC EXCURSION OFF THE CHARTS moving at biblical acceleration speeds.

BRAIN FREEZE. Freezing dark weather can shrink your brain. According to a recent study, its infamously inhospitable, freezing conditions also appear to shrink portions of the human brain.

Government

Vote All You Want, the Secret Government Won’t Change

Supreme Court Declines to Consider Homeless Camping Ban Case

The high court is leaving in place an appellate court ruling that found it was unconstitutional to prosecute homeless people for sleeping in public outdoors when no shelter was available.

Voting-Machine Parts Made by Foreign Suppliers Stir Security Concerns

Voting machines which are widely used across the United States contain parts made by companies with ties to China and Russia, researchers found, raising anxious questions about the security of voting machines which use overseas suppliers.

Click Here to Kill

The idea of an online assassination market was advanced long before it was possible to build one, and long before there was anything resembling the dark web. The FBI and DHS are worried.

US researchers alarmed as government cuts ties with elite science advisory group

Geopolitical

VIOLENCE as cosmic/terrestrial conditions set the stage:

Paris shuts down as up to one million protest against pension reform

Scientists endorse mass civil disobedience to force climate action

Military

Two Chinese officials drove onto a military base in Norfolk, Va., this past September — after the gate guard told them to turn around. More than two months later, “American officials believe at least one of the Chinese officials was an intelligence officer operating under diplomatic cover,” the New York Times reported this weekend.

Food Supply

Chinese criminal gangs spreading African swine fever to force farmers to sell pigs cheaply so they can profit (South China Morning Post) Chinese criminals have been exploiting the country’s African swine fever crisis by intentionally spreading the disease to force farmers to sell their pigs for a low price before smuggling the meat and selling it on as healthy stock, state media has reported.

Heavenlies

Mysterious light in sky could be sign of alien life, experts say

Earth Changes

Magnetic Loss and Earth Habitability

Habitability Drops w/Field Reversal

Tidal forces carry the mathematical signature of gravitational waves

Evidence of Unusual Geomagnetic Regimes Recorded in Plio‐Pleistocene Volcanic Sequences

You are going to see more on dragons in the days to come so keep your eyes open:

Ancient ‘coal dragon’ is now the oldest parareptile ever found

‘Double-whammy’ of devastation: Volcanic eruptions 66 million years ago poisoned the seas with MERCURY before Mexican asteroid hot

Technology

To Unroll a Scroll

To unroll a fragile 2,000-year-old text successfully is almost unthinkable but recently, conservators at the Library of Congress found themselves with no other option. They wanted to read the words scrawled inside the Gandhara scroll.

Signs of the Times

Generation Z faces a world on the edge of collapse. It wasn’t meant to be like this.

John Maynard Keynes, the founder of macroeconomics, predicted that capitalism would last until 2030, by which point humanity would have solved the problem of our needs and moved on to higher concerns. Instead, Gen Z is bracing for stagnant wages and ecological crisis

History

﻿What Is ‘Treasure’? Ask the Coroner

There’s a lot of history in England, and much of it still lies under the earth. Centuries-old objects turn up from under pastures in Sussex and wash up on the banks of the Thames in central London. But through it all, the duty of declaring which uncovered objects are actually treasure has always fallen to the same people: coroners.

Graffiti as Devotion

Vandalizing and Disrespectful —that’s how we typically perceive graffiti. Texts or images, these informal marks in public built spaces can express opposition, rebellion, or artistic aspirations. In the ancient world, people made similar graffiti in streets, markets, bathrooms, or theaters. But they also left graffiti in sacred spaces, such as places of worship, grave sites, and prominent landscape features. Far from disrespectful, such creations were intended as devotional.

Ancient Civilizations

If you are short on time this is not a long read, at least look at the pictures.

6000 BC Serbia “Kolevka” of Human Civilization

Biblical

Mary, Simeon or Anna: Who First Recognized Jesus as Messiah?

Being first to hear doesn’t always mean being first to understand. In Luke’s birth narrative, Mary is the first to be told that Jesus will be the messiah. Luke adds that she “treasures the words” the angel Gabriel speaks to her. But Mary is also puzzled by the divine message; she is “perplexed” when the angel greets her and must “ponder” the meaning of his words (Luke 1:29; see also 2:19). In this, Mary contrasts sharply with Simeon and Anna, two elderly individuals who happen to be in the Temple when Joseph and Mary bring the infant Jesus to Jerusalem for the first time.

Medical

Skip the Sugary Treats to Avoid the Holiday Blues

University of Kansas clinical psychologists analyzed a wide range of existing research, and report that their findings support the hypothesis that consuming foods containing a lot of added sugars can trigger metabolic, inflammatory, and neurobiological processes tied to depressive illness. They suggested that a sugar-laden diet coupled with reduced daylight hours and the wintertime blues could combine to adversely affects mental health.

Immortality on the horizon for what to be gods?

A New Anti-Aging Therapy Is Starting Its First Human Trial—and It Costs $1 Million

Recent research on longevity is making the idea of an elixir of life sound increasingly plausible. But a startup that’s started selling a $1 million anti-aging treatment is most likely jumping the

Last Word

Lampstand of Judgement

There are no witnesses who have seen God in His heavenly abode. We do, however, see the darkness of a cold winter settling across the earth. Given our place in the timeline of history, space and time are no longer relevant, because they are blurring between our past and our future, Creation and Eternity. The palpable blackness of this winter is different than any other winter in history because it seems there may be no joy of emerging spring. Having worked for the government I am privy to various operations that are conducted under obscure darkness. So, too, away from our eyesight, in the darkness, God and His legions, plus Satan and his demons, have begun the initial skirmishes of war to the death, prophesied by Jesus. When His disciples asked Him what would be the sign of His coming and the end of the earth, among other things, He said ‘… then shall be great tribulation, such as was not since the beginning of the world to this time, no, nor ever shall be. And except those days should be shortened, there should no flesh be saved: but for the elect’s sake those days shall be shortened.”

Article will be posted at the Gen Six this week! Look for it.

God Bless you from the trenches. Be safe everyone.

Celeste

