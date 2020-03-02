Beijing airport uncovers passenger from Moscow suspected of having COVID-19

BEIJING, March 2. /TASS/. The administration of Beijing’s Capital International Airport has revealed a passenger with a suspected novel coronavirus case aboard an Aeroflot plane, the Russian Embassy in China said on Monday.

“On the morning of March 2, a passenger suspected of having a respiratory disease caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus was uncovered on Aeroflot’s SU204 flight from Moscow,” the diplomatic mission said in a statement posted on its website.

According to the embassy, some of the passengers who arrived on that flight, including Russian citizens, have been transported to a specially equipped hotel for medical examination. The number of Russian citizens sent for the examination is being specified.