Belarus interested in long-term oil supplies from Azerbaijan

MINSK, March 2. /TASS/. Belarus looks forward to continuation of cooperation with Azerbaijan in oil procurement, Prime Minister of the country Sergei Rumas said on Monday at the meeting with President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev.

“Belarus is interested in making a long-term contract on supply of Azerbaijani oil. We plan to refine this oil at the Mozyr Refinery, using the Odessa – Brody – Mozyr oil pipeline,” Rumas said, cited by the Belarusian news agency BelTA.

SOCAR can supply up to 1 mln tonnes of oil to Belarus this year, head of Belneftekhim holding Andrei Rybakov said after the meeting.

“Volumes will be increased from year to year. Volumes for this year are up to 1 mln tonnes. This will be determined every month based on economic and logistical components, but this will be on a standing basis,” the top manager said, cited by BelTA.

from https://tass.com/economy/1125853