Bernie Beats Trump in New Poll in MI and PA, behind in WI, Rolls out North Carolina Endorsements

/p>

Quinnipiac general-election matchup polls show Bernie Sanders would defeat Donald Trump in the key battleground states of Michigan and Pennsylvania.

In Michigan, Sanders holds the biggest lead over Trump of any Democrat running for president. 48 percent said they would vote for Sanders, while 43 percent would vote for Trump in a hypothetical head to head. In Pennsylvania, Sanders holds a four-point lead over Trump, with 48 percent saying they side with the Vermont Senator. More moderate Democrats also perform well against the president in the Keystone State.

In an ABC News poll released Wednesday, Sanders held a six-point lead over Trump nationally.

See also Quinnipiac Poll details: February 20, 2020 – Swing State Poll: Trump Up In Wisconsin While Dems Have The Edge In Pennsylvania, Quinnipiac University Poll Finds; In Michigan It’s Close

page here: https://poll.qu.edu/2020-presidential-swing-state-polls/release-detail?ReleaseID=3656

>>>>>

From Raleigh News and Observer: https://www.newsobserver.com/news/politics-government/election/article240481141.html

With just days until North Carolina’s primary election, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has new endorsements from local politicians across the state. He’s also leading the state primary in a new poll from the University of Massachusetts Lowell. In the UMass Lowell Center for Public Opinion poll released Thursday, the Vermont senator received the support of 23% of likely North Carolina Democratic primary voters, followed by former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg with 19%. More than a dozen Durham, Charlotte, Asheville, Boone and Orange County elected officials and community leaders have endorsed Sanders. The co-chair of his North Carolina campaign is Durham Mayor Pro Tem Jillian Johnson, a longtime Sanders supporter. She named her dog Sandy, after Sanders. Johnson is an activist turned elected official serving her second term on the Durham City Council.

Other North Carolina endorsements by elected officials for Sanders, announced Thursday, include:

▪ Charlotte City Council member Braxton David Winston II

▪ Durham City Council member Javiera Caballero

▪ Boone Town Council members Samuel Furgiuele and Nancy LaPlaca

▪ Asheville City Council member Brian Haynes

Next Page 1 | 2

from https://www.opednews.com/articles/Bernie-Beats-Trump-in-New-by-Stephen-Fox-Michigan_North-Carolina-Election_Pennsylvania-Politics_Quinnipiac-Poll-200221-821.html