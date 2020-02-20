Bernie’s the one @SebGorka

Image: Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, advocates for a specific dictatorship, that of the proletariat.

Sebastian Gorka, America First radio; in re: As the child of someone who fled the Soviet Union, it’s hard for me to understand why Americans are ready to embrace a Socialist/Communist.

There’s something inherently deeply corrupt in the way the DNC selects candidates. The company that created the app—“Shadow”—is owned by Clintonistas. Buttigieg: he’s a Rudolph Valentino heartthrob but in no way credible. Liz Warren, Mass Senator, demands the impeachment of William Barr; this is the rhetoric of someone who understands that her candidacy is troubled. Biden campaign is a dead man walking; and rule out Warren. How much love can Bloomberg buy with his billions?

A journalist asked, “Will we see two billionaires fighting for the presidency?” “Who’s the other one?” responded Bloomberg.

