Beto O'Rourke Becomes Third Former Democratic Rival To Endorse Biden As 'Super Tuesday' Looms

Update (2010ET): Buttigieg is looking like a strong contender in the nascent race to become Joe Biden’s VP pick.

Buttigieg and Biden enter Dallas’ Chicken Scratch restaurant pic.twitter.com/ZNkuxcYDfx — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) March 3, 2020

“I am delighted to endorse and support Joe Biden,” Buttigieg says with Biden in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/UCjwM4umfI — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) March 3, 2020

* * *

Beto O’Rourke will be the third former Democratic presidential contender to endorse Vice President Joe Biden Monday night during a rally in Dalls, the New York Times reports.

Former Representative Beto O’Rourke of Texas, who became a progressive star in his spirited race against Senator Ted Cruz before mounting a less-successful presidential campaign, will endorse Joseph R. Biden Jr. and appear with him in Dallas Monday night, according to two Democratic officials familiar with his plans. Mr. O’Rourke, who dropped out of the primary last fall, has returned to his native El Paso and largely stayed out of the campaign. But one night before the Texas primary, he will line up with his fellow former candidates, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, in their effort to coalesce behind Mr. Biden and slow the momentum of Bernie Sanders.

The shock-and-awe message is clear: Despite his innumberable stumbles and the fact that his campaign was on life-support just days ago (though he still has tens of millions in his campaign war chest), the DNC has anointed Joe Biden the winner of the primary.

At this point, the only non-Bernie frontrunner who hasn’t dropped out is Elizabeth Warren, who was probably busy Monday night celebrating the demise of Chris Matthews’ career, just the latest ‘scalp’ on Warren’s wall.

You shouldn’t have to be a billionaire with a concierge service to get tested, treated, and vaccinated for coronavirus. My plan will let every American get the coronavirus protections they need for free. https://t.co/JPsaw6Gvnq — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 3, 2020

On Twitter, Warren was busy sharing one of the several stories published Monday bashing the rich over imaginary resource hoarding that isn’t even happening.

Still, Robyn Kanner’s 72 hours aren’t yet up.

I think we’re only 72 hours out from an overwhelming majority of Presidential candidates dropping out. It’s been a hell of a race. Proud of all the staffers on campaigns. Let’s unite. Let’s beat Trump. — Robyn Kanner (@robynkanner) March 1, 2020

Here’s Buttigieg endorsing Biden live. We expect to see Beto and Amy shortly.

HAPPENING NOW: Pete Buttigieg endorses Joe Biden at campaign rally in Dallas https://t.co/H9n7JKbYS7 pic.twitter.com/faHkxRmbuq — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 3, 2020

Though Bloomberg is stubbornly hanging on (for now), unless something incredibly shocking happens tomorrow, it’s pretty much down to Biden vs. Bernie. Although, as Trump argued earlier, it’s not really a race – it’s a coup.

