Beware Of Scam Phone Calls

Beware of them, on your landline and on your mobile, wherever you live.

I use the phone very little; I seldom make calls, and almost all my contact is by e-mail. On Friday, I received two phone calls, unusually. Both were scams. The morning call was from Amazon advising me there was a problem with my Prime account. My imaginary Prime account. The later call related to my ISP; I was warned of dire consequences unless I took decisive action. Both callers had robot voices, and I hung up on both.

We are all aware of scams on-line, but scam merchants have increasingly been harvesting people’s phone numbers and conning them, sometimes out of substantial amounts. These scams can and do work on some surprisingly intelligent people, including lawyers and even police officers. One lawyer who does not fall for such scams is the American commercial attorney Steve Lehto. His YouTube channel has over 120 thousand subscribers, and he covers scams both on-line and in the real world. One scam he mentioned in November last year has been around for a couple of years but has been making a comeback. The robot caller tries to trick you into saying the word “Yes”. This can then be edited to make it sound as though you have agreed to purchase something, probably something expensive. This particular scam was aimed initially at the corporate sector where often the right hand does not know what the left hand is doing, so someone in the accounts department may end up authorising a payment for goods or services, which can be either imaginary or real but are always not needed and over-priced. Increasingly though, ordinary people have been targeted by this particular scam.

Other phone scams include fake charities, fake police officers, fake taxmen, and many more.

Don’t fall for scams. There are plenty of people warning against them from the aforementioned Steve Lehto, to scam warning boards, to government agencies.

