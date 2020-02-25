Biden Tells South Carolinians He's Running for Senate

There’s a viral video going round that shows Joe Biden telling South Carolinians to vote for him for Senator.

[embedded content]

Biden accidentally tells crowd he’s a Democratic candidate for United States Senate Speaking to a South Carolina crowd just days before the state’s primary election, former Vice President Joe Biden mistakenly told the audience he was a …

This is so sad. Here @JoeBiden says to the crowd in South Carolina that he is “running for the United States Senate” and that if they don’t like him they can “vote for the other Biden.” I honestly wish he would’ve retired & not subjected himself to the rigors of this campaign. pic.twitter.com/mygFnsrdjCShaun King (@shaunking) February 25, 2020

You have to watch this. There’s no way you call this a simple slip of words. This is what dementia looks like. The idea that Biden could be in the White House, facing a crisis, and he slips back to ten or twenty years ago. Omigod.

This should be broadcast on every network, but it’s not likely to happen. Instead, they’ll be discussing Bernie Sanders’ honeymoon in Russia a few weeks after Reagan went there to celebrate Glasnost– a time when the US was very happy with Russia as it ended the cold war.

