Bill Gates Pandemic Emergency Simulation: Now Gone Live! | Jack Mullen

I will make you a perpetual desolation, and your cities will not be inhabited. Then you will know that I am the LORD. -Ezekiel 35:9

The invention and deployment of the internet with nodes covering the world has created a growing problem for the governing elite – those who have owned and controlled the legacy media that has dominated and controlled thought since the ‘discovery’ of the printing press circa 1439.

Today there is a small opening in the propaganda that historically blankets the minds of those participating in the shared consciousness resulting from tightly controlled media. An opening that has enabled many of us to learn more about unapproved and hidden topics that expose those who control and enslave most of the world’s population.

This battle between the controlled, scripted, propaganda media and the fledgling, still disorganized, and divisive alternative media has reached a flash point. To counter the availability of alternative information, the legacy dynasties have introduced chaos into the battleground, deliberately creating disinformation and misinformation that had already been the taint of legacy media – but which now deliberately taints alternative media. The effect is to create a sense of hopelessness as many tire of searching for truth on a battleground of lies.

The legacy dynasties of media and mind control are also the creators of currency and controllers of civilization’s infrastructure. They overpower the alternative media, control social media platforms and Internet connectivity, and present pretended high “authority” as a means to do so. It’s in this environment where the legacy dynasties are now working their end-game to safeguard their generational stolen wealth, solidify positions of power, and squash and discredit the blossoming sources of alternative information and access to truth.

The coronavirus story is another enormously expensive full-spectrum charge against the soldiers of truth and liberty. The evolving story appears like something out of a science fiction novel and in fact it likely is from science fiction. Jack London wrote a ‘science fiction’ short story in 1907 called “The Unparalleled Invasion” which first appeared circa 1910. This futuristic story contains the essence of the coronavirus story of today. The plot involves a growing and powerful China, which refuses to contain its population within its historic boundaries and scoffs at the West’s threat to take action to keep China in its box. The ‘final solution’ developed for China was a virus:

But on May 1, 1976, had the reader been in the imperial city of Peking, with its then population of eleven millions, he would have witnessed a curious sight. He would have seen the streets filled with the chattering yellow populace, every queued head tilted back, every slant eye turned skyward. And high up in the blue he would have beheld a tiny dot of black, which, because of its orderly evolutions, he would have identified as an airship. From this airship, as it curved its flight back and forth over the city, fell missiles—strange, harmless missiles, tubes of fragile glass that shattered into thousands of fragments on the streets and house-tops. [emphasis by author]

The crafty West had developed a bioweapon and, contained in glass (test) tubes, the virulent menace was released. The city of Peking, in the story, with population of 11 million, was an alternative-reality equivalent of the 2019 city of Wuhan, also with population of 11 million.

But this seemingly interesting case of predicting the future is only one of many examples that have muddied the waters, confusing reality with script and bringing millions of terabytes of discussion in our modern civilization’s digital Plato’s Cave. Among other examples of prediction found in the sea of printed material is Dean Koontz’s 1981 book entitled The Eyes of Darkness. Koontz invents the bioweapon Wuhan-400, which is eerily similar to today’s Wuhan coronavirus:

But wait there is more! How about this one, entitled End of Days: Predictions and Prophecies about the End of the World, written by Sylvia Browne and published in 2008. In this bit of predictive fiction we see even more details of the plan:

But I am getting away from the primary topic. The legacy dynasty often called the ‘global elite’ is feverishly working toward its end-game, something also already predicted in the planted stones at Elbert County Georgia in 1980:

World must prepare for war against a global pandemic’: Bill Gates fears a Spanish flu-like disease could wipe out 33 million people in less than a year.

Gates raises the alarm and telegraphs his Masonic connections: 33 million. What hat did he pull that number out of?

Pandemic Peddling

Bill Gates Faces Trial in India for Illegally Testing Tribal Children with Vaccines

More damning than all the predictive programming cited above are the political machinations of the medical mafias and vaccine executioners at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. On October 18, 2019, a simulated pandemic event called Event 201 was held in New York City. The simulated event was a high-level pandemic exercise hosted by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

[embedded content]

Please take the time to watch the video and the associated videos to get a good sense of how a ‘real’ pandemic could be used to control information and to lock-down the people at the same time. Notice the segment of the meeting that involves the media and use of the phrase ‘fake news’ as this self important emergency epidemic board voices its “concern” about the public being told that the pandemic was deliberately caused: “dis and misinformation are reeking havoc on the caps response. Health workers are under attack in a number of locations due to rumors that they are purposely spreading this disease. And response efforts in many places have had to be suspended because of concerns around violence.”

Interesting that those running the simulation have already decided that their explanation and plan of action will be suspected of being fake – or even that they will be thought to have deliberately caused the pandemic.

One of the conscripted do-gooders at the simulated pandemic event reads a list of problems the global pandemic response effort has with “mis and disinformation”:

“This is a massive problem, one that threatens governments and trusted institutions. National governments are considering or have already implemented a range of interventions to combat misinformation. Some governments have taken control of national access to the Internet, others are censoring websites and social media content and a small number have shut down Internet access completely to prevent the spread of misinformation. Penalties have been put in place for spreading harmful falsehoods, including arrests.”

It is always mind boggling to me that groups of people can be collected and then encouraged to believe their mission is more important than any plans, thoughts, and actions of those actually affected. This scenario is similar to that studied in the landmark “Stanford Prison Experiment” described in the book, The Lucifer Effect: Understanding How Good People Turn Evil, by Philip Zimbardo. Given pretended authority without negative feedback from their peers, do-gooders can, and will, assume totalitarian powers, becoming dangerously evil. According to Zimbardo:

The experiment is really a study in how ordinary people, even good people, can be seduced or corrupted by powerful social situations.

In this type of environment affected people have an emotional response that overrides personality norms, historical knowledge or even common-sense thinking. That’s why governments throughout the world use real or invented crises to do massive harm to their own people.

Further, it is easy to lose site of the fact that a government paranoid enough to shut down access to information, except for government information, will become a monster – a totalitarian expression of an evil control system: The Lucifer Effect.

People have a right to search for information and to make their own decisions about what is true or not and what is right or wrong for themselves. A government’s version of ‘truth’ has almost always been untrue. Consider the lies involving America’s involvement in WW 1 and 2, the fabrications used to pass the Federal Reserve Act or the made-up story about an attack in the “Gulf of Tonkin” which launched the Vietnam war killing nearly 60,000 American soldiers for no justifiable reason whatsoever. Consider the lies of the assassination of John F. Kennedy or the outstanding lies told by the government regarding the World Trade Center destruction on 9/11/2001. Revisit the lies told about why the USS Liberty was attacked and 34 men killed and 171 wounded. Governments are serial offenders in the violation of trust.

What Comes Next

The current coronavirus event (the real one) is a very expensive operation. Whether as an act of God or more likely manufactured, this event has not yet completely played out. The world controlled propaganda media is keeping the people updated on the daily spread of the virus, while nations rush to make preparations for how they will deal with the “pandemic.” The Gates-funded Event 201 has already alerted those who can see as to what is likely to follow in the wake of the current event.

On the Tuesday February 25th edition of the Power Hour with host Daniel Brigman, Brigman relays some information he received from an undisclosed source regarding the potential for a period of a “creeping” lockdown in America. The information is at the beginning of the audio below. Daniel was told that a widening ring of lockdowns might occur beginning with simple (and reasonable) steps to prevent infection, but will continue to include the restriction of more and more liberties until it becomes like Martial Law. He expected this to happen in March and referred to the unfolding Martial Law as “March Madness.”

https://blog.thegovernmentrag.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/february-25-2020-hour-1.mp3

The worldwide virus meme is exceptionally powerful and provides cover for all manner of population control, manipulation and destabilization. Using the pretensions of “censoring misinformation and disinformation,” controlled governments can silence and stifle any and all attempts at exposing the misuse of a pandemic fear for purposes of further erosion of the sovereignty of nation states. In fact, using do-gooders in a manner described in Zimbardo’s experiment, we can see a recipe that could include mass murder by governments in order to bring “health and well being” to the people.

World Government: The Final Tyranny

We shall have world government, whether or not we like it. The question is only whether world government will be achieved by consent or by conquest. – James Warburg – 1950

The statement above was made to the United States Senate by James Paul Warburg (1896-1969,) the son of Paul Moritz Warburg, and a nephew of both Felix Warburg and Jacob Schiff, both associated with Kuhn, Loeb & Company which financed the Russian Revolution – the 20th century’s largest mass murder. The occasion was testimony before the Subcommittee on Revision of the United Nations Charter.

There is no question that mankind is being marched toward the ends expressed repeatedly by those speaking on behalf of a single world government, with its single mangled culture and sublimation of all races (except the remaining supremacist race) into a single colorless brown race; a worker race, with the IQ of the world’s least intelligent people. The description of this New World Order can be found in countless documents and testimonies on record for hundreds of years.

The man of the future will be of mixed race. Today’s races and classes will gradually disappear owing to the vanishing of space, time, and prejudice. The Eurasian-Negroid race of the future, similar in its appearance to the Ancient Egyptians, will replace the diversity of peoples with a diversity of individuals. — Kalergi Plan

The principal driving force behind the planned horrendous destruction of civilization is mental illness. The mental illness of a religious cult, which has preserved its dark form of psychopathy through generations of inbreeding and generational application of intense fear as a means of forced member compliance. Using psychology and preying on the pathological altruism of European peoples, this tribe and perhaps the elementals to whom they pray, has outsmarted and now holds the best of mankind in a state of perpetual fear.

Whether the attack is alleged to be by Muslim terrorists flying passenger planes with the precision of computer guidance into the World Trade Center or fabricated events of traumatic schoolyard shootings, the signature is always the same. For those who have learned to “see” – it becomes even more frustrating that Americans stand for this continued torment.

Coronavirus Confusion and Vaccines: The Doorway to Your Temple

In the case of the Pandemic Emergency Board Simulation discussed above it is interesting to point out that in addition to setting up the simulation, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation also funded the group that owns a patent on the creation of coronavirus, and this group was already working on a vaccine. The group called the Pirbright Institute, owners of the filed patent for coronavirus, name the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation as the primary funder.

Coincidentally, a group of Israeli scientists announced that they are close to developing a coronavirus vaccine, perhaps within a few weeks.

“Let’s call it pure luck,” he said. “We decided to choose coronavirus as a model for our system just as a proof of concept for our technology.” [emphasis Zerohedge]

Johnson and Johnson claims to be jumping into the vaccine fray and plans a coronavirus vaccine soon.

But Wait!

But according to Dr. Francis Boyle, and an interview with Alex Jones, this is a weaponized virus like SARS:

Alex: Wow. And again, SARS is the same coronavirus family. Dr. Boyle: Right. It’s weaponized coronavirus. They also conclude that they really couldn’t find an antibody against it.

Weaponized viruses can exhibit a characteristic defined as antibody-dependent enhancement. This is a type of virus that cannot be defeated by vaccines – in fact, a vaccine might cause a worse resurgence of the disease than if someone had already had coronavirus and survived.

ADE is also a major concern for vaccine design and antibody-based drugs therapy, since antibodies generated or used in these procedures may lead to ADE. ADE has been observed in coronavirus for decades, but the molecular mechanisms are unknown. Recent advances in understanding the receptor recognition and cell entry mechanisms of coronaviruses have allowed us to use coronaviruses as a model system for studying ADE.

Leaving open the possibility that vaccine companies “might” engineer a vaccine that avoids the problems of ADE, we first have to ask – since there are no SARS vaccines or Dengue Fever vaccines – how can we trust vaccine companies, who have a history of damaging, maiming and killing patients with harmful vaccines?

Not trying to be pessimistic here, but is this just the next level of population destruction as called for in the “Guide Stones,” or is this another false-flag, fear-training, baby step toward the “final solution.” Whatever is happening with this current event, very few people have died, compared to seasonal flu, which very few people purchase masks to prevent.

One thing we know the coronavirus “drill” is working well cloaking the American financial systems “crackup-boom”?

Epilogue:

Known liars reassuring the public : Lab for coronavirus test kits may have been contaminated

Oh wait it’s not a virus

Additional Resources:

Truth Sanctuary Site – The Government Rag

Truth’s Sovereign State – blog.thegovernmentrag.com

[embedded content]

Stephanie is a Citizen Investigative Journalist and founding editor of THE GOVERNMENT RAG. The Government Rag is an educational alternative news site started in 2009. Stephanie trades in Truth, Freedom, and Transparency. She is committed to educating the public on the real issues that Americans face today.

