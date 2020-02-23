Biogenetic Weapon Catastrophe. Intel sources: «Virus spread by CIA with nano-Uav» as Cyber-DragonflEye

VeteransToday

by Fabio Giuseppe Carlo Carisio for VT Italy

VERSIONE ORIGINALE IN ITALIANO

From the pandemic to a world catastrophe from China to Iran (6 dead) to Italy (2 dead and 130 infected) for a total of 2461 deaths, 4 times the 813 of SARS in 2003. Meanwhile, the suspicion that was spread by the CIA with a Cyber ​​Insect or other type of nano-drone, as claimed by intelligence sources.

Although CoronaVirus appears absolutely lethal only to older people or those with a weak immune system, its spread is growing exponentially due to the ease of contagion between human beings (saliva, breath, hands) and its resistance of indefinite duration on surfaces and objects. It is true that with a splash of ethanol or another domestic disinfectant the virus can be killed but what is worrying is its easy return.

In fact, he was able to kill both the Chinese hero doctor, Li Wenliang, the ophthalmologist who first raised the alarm in China last December (this is the reason for the code number Covid-19), but also the director of the Wuhan hospital, Li Zhiming.

The first was only 33 years old, the second 51, both of whom were obviously very exposed to this violent respiratory disease but both were also equipped with every necessary medical tool available so far to combat it. About a thousand doctors are infected in China and among them there are already 6 deaths confirming that prolonged contact with infected people can be fatal even for individuals with good antibodies, adequate protections and efficient treatments.

Dr. Liu Zhiming, director of Wuhan hospital, who died in recent days

All this highlights the power of the virus which, despite having a mortality rate now around 2% and therefore lower than the respiratory tract syndromes SARS (7%), has a contagious rapidity in some tragically high and, above all, unstoppable areas. It is a viral strain of the large CoronaVirus family: that of simple “common cold”, the upper respiratory tract disorder including cold, cough, maldigola, which, however, can degenerate into pneumonia so severe as to paralyze the lungs thus blocking the blood oxygenation.

The International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses (ICTV) has already renamed it Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome CoronaVirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) given its dangerousness already attested in a detailed article published by some Chinese scientists in the February issue of “Science China Life Sciences ”which highlights biochemical anomalies such as to induce the Chinese Communist Party to consider it without a shadow of a doubt a biological weapon.

According to other American experts it is a war instrument that got out of hand in Wuhan, Chinese second and independent analysts was built and spread by some enemy of Beijing. Among the number one suspects are the United States that all over the world, especially in the countries bordering Russia, China and the Middle East, have at least 25 laboratories for the production of biogenetic weapons, that is, calibrated on the genome of some ethnic groups. And some 007 confirm that it is a widespread epidemic with nano-drones …

In addition to having started studies on the genetic manipulation of insects such as viral vehicles as defense or attack tools (officially against pests in agriculture), the US has already created DragonflEye, the light-guided cyber-dragonfly for reconnaissance flights, targeted pollination and delivery of “payload”. We will see later in detail the Pentagon partner laboratories that developed the project, started by the CIA in 1970 with the first Insecthoper.

This was the first prototype of “nano-drone” which has also evolved today in the Black Hornet 3, the 10 cm UAV helicopter already in use by the American army and other NATO countries, whose kit can fit in a military backpack . Or a tourist visiting a foreign country…

CHINA AND IRAN: MORE DEATHS IN US ENEMY COUNTRIES

The map of CoronaVirus victims would only confirm this thesis with a truly disturbing implication for Italy. In China, the death toll is now around 2,300 with over 77 thousand infected but also 21 thousand recoveries, a high percentage but still less than 50% of the infected.

But the increase in the number of deaths and infected with COVID-19 (where “CO” stands for corona, “VI” for virus, “D” for disease and “19” indicates the year in which it occurred), as called by the Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on February 11, 2020, it is so dizzying that now no health institution or media in the world is able to provide a real-time update therefore the data we are reporting will already be exceeded half now after publication.

If we examine the current number of dead people, we see that the second most affected country is another historic enemy of the United States, Iran, at the center of recent military clashes over the killing of General Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Forces. of the Iranian Pasdaran, in an operation by the Pentagon and the Central Intelligence Agency, the missile attack by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards of Tehran at two American bases in Iraq with 109 soldiers seriously injured for brain damage, and the plane crash of the CIA Flying Command in Afghanistan, still shrouded in mystery …

The main outbreak of infection and deaths in Iran would be in Qom, the place of the main mosque where the Shiites hoisted the red flag of revenge for the death of Soleimani, where it is the most important central, as highlighted by Gospa News in a previous report. nuclear uranium enrichment that resumed working at full capacity after the exit of Washington from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action agreement, acronym JCPOA, and even more after the killing of the senior officer of the Pasdaran (another name of the Revolutionary Guards IRGC). An underground bunker that cannot be attacked with missiles but not with a virus…

In Iran, the death toll of COVID-19 has already risen to six as one of the 10 people among the 10 new cases of contagion that have brought the total number of infected to 28 has been missing. But the mortality rate is so high that it leads to believe that the virus positives may be many, many more and their number is communicated only to avoid panic in the country in the days of parliamentary elections which has led to the fundamentalists’ victory (30 seats out of 290 total with the most voted former general of the Pasdaran and former mayor of Tehran, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf). The increase in cases and deaths in the past few hours has prompted the government to close cinemas and theaters.

South Korea ranks third in this dramatic ranking, with two deceased and 433 infected citizens, certainly penalized by its extreme contiguity with China but also with the other arch-enemy of the USA, North Korea: the first country in the world that defined the new epidemic as a biological weapon, through the mouth of the communist dictator Kim Jong-un, and armed the borders. Dozens are infected in other Asian countries such as Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong, but with only one Japanese death, proving a virus that seems to really affect that ethnic group.

ALARM IN ITALY AFTER HAZARDOUS TIES WITH CHINA AND IRAN

Two deaths, however, have already occurred in Italy, where the regions and provinces with closed schools, isolated countries and groups of people under quarantines are increasing hour by hour following the death of Adriano Trevisan, 78, of Vo ‘Euganeo (Padua), father of the former mayor Vanessa, and Giovanna Carminati, 75-year-old Lombard from Casalpusterlengo (Lodi). Within 48 hours, the infected had increased tenfold from 15 on Friday 21 February to 75 on Saturday and finally 132 on Sunday 23.

It is the country with the greatest contagion in Europe, with a number of infected close to that of the Asian countries close to China such as Hong Kong and Singapore. Now the SARS-CoV-2 is really scary especially in Northern Italy where the more widespread and serious outbreaks. The alarm grows hour by hour and with it the government’s precautionary measures.

The whole of Northern Italy is slowly entering quarantine. The Council of Ministers, at the end of a river meeting at the Civil Protection headquarters, approved a decree with very harsh measures to try to stem the spread of coronavirus after the outbreak of outbreaks in Lombardy and Veneto and the first case recorded in Piedmont.

Prohibition of removal and entry into the ‘outbreak’ areas of the virus, which will be manned by the police and, if necessary, also by the military, with criminal sanctions for those who violate the prescriptions. Stop to school trips in Italy and abroad, suspension of all public events and sporting events: starting from all those scheduled for today, Sunday 23 February, in Lombardy and Veneto, including the matches of the Serie A soccer championship (Inter-Sampdoria, Atalanta-Sassuolo and Verona-Cagliari matches will not be played).

An “active surveillance” quarantine was also arranged for all those who have been in contact with confirmed cases of the virus, the closure of schools, shops and museums, the stop at competitions, private work activities and public offices (except for essential services) and finally the limitation for the movement of goods and people.

Among the countries where there is a rapid spread of the virus not yet numerically quantified there is also Lebanon, the place of origin of the Hezbollah paramilitary forces, Islamic Shi’ite fundamentalists allies of Iran in Syria as in Iraq and Yemen, the main theaters clash between the coalitions of the United States and their allies of the Sunni Arab countries.

But what does Italy have to do with this collision course on the front of this alleged biological weapon? It should be remembered that last March Rome signed preliminary agreements with Beijing for the commercial agreements for the Silk Road, blamed by Washington but strongly desired by the former Undersecretary for Economic Development Michele Geraci (appointed by League party, former official of international banks then businessman in China), and the 5 Star Movement too.

read more SILK ROAD’S DEAL BETWEEN CHINA AND ITALY

It should also be noted that an exponent of this party, now mostly with the PD in the second government of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, thought it well to start international relations with Tehran precisely in the period of maximum tension with Washington. The Italian ambassador to Iran, Giuseppe Perrone, met the Iranian minister for information and communication technologies, Azari Jahromi, on Tuesday, February 18, to increase bilateral cooperation between Italy and Iran in the field of artificial intelligence.

As reported by the National Security website of the Luiss University of Rome “Italy’s intention to restore the bilateral agenda with Iran had already been confirmed on January 27, when the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy, Luigi Di Maio, he had had a telephone conversation with his counterpart in Iran, Javad Zarif ». The news was also reported by FarsNews recently overshadowed for a few days by the US Treasury Department for one of Washington’s many sanctions against Tehran. It is clear that the inexperienced Di Maio has not minimally grasped the gravity of the tensions between the most powerful NATO ally and the Middle Eastern country …

BIOGENETIC WEAPON’S HIGH RISK FOR HUMANITY

Given the enormity of the contagion, for an independent information body, it is now not only lawful but also a duty to report all the sources that describe SARS-CoV-2 as a biological weapon. These curious coincidences about its geographic spread in China, a rival of the USA on the commercial level for the battle over tariffs, overcome by an agreement on a few days before the outbreak of the epidemic, and Iran, antagonist on the military and energy front, have been reported to justify the credible validity of the affirmation of a source with important relations with Russia and contacts with the intelligence of various foreign countries which obviously we take care to keep anonymous.

«CoronaVirus is a biological weapon spread by a CIA agent in China with nano-drones. The US already has the vaccine» an international subject told us. Disturbing words to be taken with caution at least as much as the official press releases of NATO countries now accustomed for years to declaring lies for the alleged good of the West.

Few words for a huge pandemic that increasingly takes on the contours of a criminal military attack day by day and which confirms the alarm launched a few months ago by the United Kingdom highlighted in the previous Gospa News report on the suspicion – now almost certain – that epidemic was caused by a biogenetic weapon.

The Center for the Study of Existential Risk (CSER) of the University of Cambridge in an August report highlighted the dangers of technology in the war field because «a bio-weapon could be built to target a specific ethnic group based on its genomic profile »Defining this eventuality« extremely harmful and potentially unstoppable».

AMERICAN EXPERTS: «COVID-19 IS A BIO-WEAPON»

In the same previous reportage, we also reported on the first world expert who said he believed CoronaVirus to be a biological weapon.

Francis Boyle is a professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law. He drafted United States national legislation to implement the Biological Weapons Convention, known as the 1989 Combat Terrorism Weapons Act, which was unanimously approved by both chambers of the American Congress and promulgated by President George W. Bush. In an interview with the American website Geopolitics and Empire, he said this war instrument got out of hand at Wuhan’s biosafety level 4 (BSL-4) laboratory.

To believe the bio-weapon’s theory there is Jeff Brown, China expert, founder with other journalists and international authors of the Bioweapon Truth Commission, (www.bioweapontruth.com), an independent organization that has created the most large archive of documentation, films and audio publications on the United States and the West. In fact, Brown began to study the phenomenon since the US biological weapons attacks on China during the Korean War (1950-1953) and on Japan’s infamous “Unit 731”.

His story is well presented in an article in the British newspaper The Guardian:

«Formed in the mid-1930s in Harbin, north-eastern China, Unit 731 conducted lethal experiments on an estimated 3,000 prisoners, who were mostly Chinese and Korean. According to historical accounts, male and female prisoners, named “logs” by their torturers, were subjected to vivisection without anaesthesia after they had been deliberately infected with diseases such as typhus and cholera. Some had limbs amputated or organs removed».

«As Japan headed towards defeat in the summer of 1945, the unit’s leader, Lt Gen Shiro Ishii, forbade researchers from discussing their work and ordered the demolition of the unit’s Harbin headquarters. At the end of the war, US authorities secretly granted unit officials immunity from prosecution in return for access to their research. Several former Unit 731 officials went on to have successful careers in medicine, academia and business» reads in post.

This is why Brown, author of China Rising website, himself today, in an interview with Kevin Barrett, international terrorist expert and host of the radio broadcast Truth Jihad Radio, accuses the US of being the manipulators of the epidemic:: «I’m in contact with people every day in China. And they are on a war footing. They are mobilizing hundreds of millions of people. They’ve mobilized the army. They have quarantined like 50 million people and hundreds of millions of people are now for the next two weeks going to be working out of their homes. I mean, that’s why the death rate is so low and the number of incidences is relatively low, even though just like you say, the United States has the motive. They have the modus operandi and they have the means to do it».

The interview, published in full on the Veterans Today website, run by veteran Marine officers from Vietnam and military intelligence experts and former CIA agents, was released a few days ago before the news of the 6 dead in Iran came. This fact, however, does not contradict Brown’s reasoning but simply extends it to another ethnic group, the Islamic one of Tehran.

Map of the Pentagon’s Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) bio-laboratories in the project unveiled by the journalist Dilyana Gaytandzhieva

The existence of specific genetic bioengineering studies tested on insects and bats (among the first suspects as an animal carrying the infection) revealed the same Darpa (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency), the arms research agency of the Pentagon which officially opened the biology sector in 2014.

To confirm that in at least 25 laboratories controlled by the US Department of Defense there were experiments in the development of biochemical weapons with interactions between viruses and insects was the Bulgarian journalist Dilyana Gaytandzhieva in her investigation into the activities of another even more specific Pentagon entity: Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA).

As posted by Gospa News, the reporter, the first in the world to discover the conventional weapons delivered by the CIA to ISIS terrorists before the Turkish SETA dossier revealed all the jihadist formations supplied with TOW missiles by the American counterintelligence agency, discovered the existence of research in the field of bio-genitics in reference to the Chinese and Russian genomes..

PROTEIN “MODELED” FOR BECOMING AGGRESSIVE

Well, the suspicions of biogenetic manipulation of Gaytandzhieva, a member of Brown’s Bioweapon Truth Commission mentioned above, are now partially confirmed in scientific research disclosed by a video by some exponents of the Chinese Communist Party (CPP) that the Sino-English dual language site GNews (close to communication expert Stephen Bannon, former coordinator of Donald Trump’s winning election campaign) translated from the original language.

«On January 21st, three researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences published a joint paper in the “Science China Life Sciences” journal, written in English. They revealed the truth about the novel coronavirus, so please watch this news closely» reads.

There were three researchers who found this information — Pei Hao, a researcher from Institute Pasteur of Shanghai and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Wu Zhong, a researcher from National Engineering Research Center for the Emergence Drugs, Academy of Military Medical Sciences, and Xuan Li, a researcher from Key Laboratory of Synthetic Biology, CAS Center for Excellence in Molecular Plant Sciences.

«The researchers were shocked when they compared the SARS S-protein with Wuhan CoV’s S-protein and found that it doesn’t alter the structural composition of the virus even though four amino acids were replaced».

«This research points to an important discovery that the Wuhan CoV S-protein supports strong interaction with human ACE2 molecules, which can lead to infecting the epithelial cells in the upper respiratory tract. This discovery also told us that Wuhan CoV is highly contagious by design. This research has laid a theoretical foundation for China to develop control, test, and intervention of Wuhan CoV in a scientific way. After reading the research report, people are outraged in disbelief.The key point of all these findings is that “four of the important S-protein have been replaced in Wuhan Coronavirus”».

«First, the purpose is to disguise Wuhan CoV as SARS to make it more difficult for medical researchers and doctors to differentiate it from SARS. This misleads them into taking SARS-like prevention measures, which can result in the delay of treatment and increased spread of the virus. Secondly, it is so contagious that it spreads rapidly by design – further Chinese Communist Party blamed – Can this type of crime through biotechnology against humanity be committed by bats or bamboo rats? Ten thousand years of evolution cannot produce this type of precise altering of four important S-proteins! The fact that the Wuhan virus was created in a lab under human influence Is indisputable. This is inhumane to the extreme».

«In 2010, China won the battle against the SARS virus. In 2015, the PLA hospital won battles against the Ebola virus in Africa. This time, our enemy picked Chinese New Year for a new viral outbreak. We are facing a new challenge. All medical research and epidemic prevention personnel in our country have entered a war-ready state. All the people in the country are on high alert and are combat-ready. The Chinese people will win this war» added CCP.

The researchers in the synthetic document called ” Evolution of the novel coronavirus from the ongoing Wuhan outbreak and modeling of its spike protein for risk of human transmission” published in the scientific journal as “letter to the editor” are more cautious but highlight the same concerns.

The scientific article on Science China – click to read the document in English

«According to the crystal structure of SARS-CoV S-protein RBD domain complexed with its receptor ACE2 (PDB code: 2AJF), the 3-D complex structure of the Wuhan CoV S protein binding to human ACE2 was modeled with structural superimposition and molecular rigid docking – biochemical doctors wrote – So to our surprise, despite replacing four out of five important interface amino acid residues, the Wuhan CoV S-protein was found to have a significant binding affinity to human ACE2. Looking more closely, the replacing residues at positions 442, 472, 479, and 487 in the Wuhan CoV S-protein did not alter the structural confirmation».

«In summary, our analysis showed that the Wuhan CoV shared with the SARS/SARS-like coronaviruses a common ancestor that resembles the bat coronavirus HKU9-1. Our work points to the important discovery that the RBD domain of the Wuhan CoV S-protein supports strong interaction with human ACE2 molecules despite its sequence diversity with SARS-CoV S-protein. Thus the Wuhan CoV poses a significant public health risk for human transmission via the Sprotein–ACE2 binding pathway».

“FIVE EYES” VACCINE SUDDENLY READY…

American researchers try to dismantle the hypothesis of a laboratory virus in the discussion with various profiles on the specialized Virologica.org site where the debate is focused on the genome and its animal origin (the genetic profile is close to 99% to that of a virus grown in the Malaysian pangolin). One of these scientists, at the end of his digression in which he categorically excludes human manipulation with quirky biochemical arguments, thanks Wellcome Trust for the contribution ..

This shows an evident relationship with one of the main financiers on the experiments on the CoronaVirus family before the epidemic. As reported in the previous article, in fact, this foundation was born after the transformation of the American pharmaceutical holding Wellcome taken over by the Glaxo SmithKline group, the notorious GSK, leader in the production of vaccines in the world but also repeatedly investigated and convicted of countless criminal violations on the subject of corruption and health laws, already formally charged with contributing to the search for a vaccine together with the Australian University of Queenslan (see previous article).

Accordinto the last news, in record time, the Australian vaccine would have already passed the first tests and its experimentation on animal guinea pigs would have already begun. It must not be forgotten that the intelligence of Australia SIS is part of the international group of secret services of the so-called “Five Eyes” together with the USA, the United Kingdom, Canada and New Zealand.

Therefore the patent of a new vaccine by the Australians with the help of the British big pharma GSK which is partner of the Darpa agency of the Pentagon in multiple projects is certainly another reason for suspicion …

Wellcome Trust is instead among the financiers of the Pirbright Institute depositary of patent no. 10130701 in the USA for a ConoraVirus research on avian chickens. The name of this British research center is mentioned in the context of the radio conversation between American journalists Kevin Barrett and Jeff Brown.

«Well, you know, I think people need to understand that the Ebola virus is owned by, patented by the U.S. military. The Zika virus is patented by the Rockefeller Foundation. I just learned that the coronavirus, our favorite friend these last these last four weeks, is patented by the Pirbright Institute, which is funded by Bill Gates».

Pirbright Institute has obviously immediately denied any involvement with the “human” type of the virus by reiterating that the studies were only on chickens. But it is also clear that if he had really enlarged the field of research he would be careful not to declare it in these days of world emergency.

SERIOUS DAMAGES IN CHINA EVEN FOR SWINE INFLUENCE

Brown himself confirms that he had received information on an estimated projection of 65 million deaths worldwide from an intelligence informer who presented himself with the curious nickname of Uriah Reep.

«Uriah Heep and I talked about how they were obviously attacked with a swine flu virus, African swine flu, which leapfrogged from the area of Georgia, with the Richard Lugar Bioweapons Lab right to China. And then it leapfrogged all over the country, wiped out 40 percent of the country’s swineherd, in the largest swine industry in the world. And then they also did the same thing with the avian flu. When you track the way these two viruses, you know, spread across China like wildfire. I mean, just like on a highspeed train, there’s no way that that could have happened naturally, through the normal movement of livestock and poultry».

In fact, due to the severity of the human pandemic, the swine epidemic has completely gone into the background. This puts pressure on the Chinese financial system due to inflation induced by rising pork prices. The GNews media highlights a very suspicious circumstance: «China’s African swine flu came from imported Russian porks as China attempted to stop buying American products to hurt the American farmers».

«On Feb 1, 2020, the most influential Chinese military website www.xilu.com published an article to acknowledge that the Wuhan coronavirus is manmade accusing the U.S. of creating such bioweapon against china» Gnews reported that then quoted in full some sentences taken from the Chinese portal.

«It is possible that our enemies want to destroy our productivity. It is the so-called unrestricted warfare affecting all aspects of our economy. The CIA can infiltrate China through propaganda warfare and provoke “color revolution” in Hong Kong, why can’t it initiate a biochemical attack in China through manipulation?».

Since its birth in July 2018, Gospa News has elaborated multiple investigative reports on the attempted coup in Venezuela, when in 2019 the country was brought to its knees by continuous blackouts caused by electromagnetic sabotages that left the USA which, in addition to destroying various power plants, killed several people in the hospitals left without light.

We wrote about the civil war in Ukraine caused by the orange revolution that culminated in the massacre in Kiev’s Maidan square caused by Georgian mercenary snipers, on the conflict in Syria, where the White Helmets financed by London and Washington were accused of serious crimes including that of children killed with chlorine in Douma to stage a fake chemical attack by the Damascus army, and on American drone attacks on the Houti separatists in Yemen which caused thousands of civilian casualties.

Therefore, at this moment, it is easier for me to believe the accusations of the Beijing Communists rather than the NATO silences or denials that come from the White House.

SARS-CoV-2 has all the characteristics to be considered a biogenetic weapon designed specifically to target some ethnic groups, certainly the Chinese but probably also the Iranian Muslims in light of the latest deaths, and it has manifested itself as a perfect viral storm: right in the Chinese New Year period, when Asians scattered all over the world return home to celebrate with relatives, and a few weeks before the election consultations for the renewal of the Parliament of Tehran (this weekend), another moment of great movements and contacts between the population. What has happened elsewhere may be the so-called “collateral damage” of any military mission.

According to our source close to foreign intelligence, the virus was spread in China (and probably elsewhere) by a CIA agents equipped with “nano-drones” that are easy to hide during transport and to be used without giving attention to the transport of contagion material in capsules or vitro to be spread or detonated with electromagnetic discharges at the right time.

The technology developed by the Pentagon’s DARPA agency and put at the service of the US Army or the National Clandestin Service, the CIA’s killer operations office, is among the most sophisticated in the world as reported in the previous report on biochemical weapons. Among the possible means available to the American military for the spread of mass weapons are two brand new micro-engineering jewels.

The first goes beyond any human imagination for those who are not in the sector and starts from a rudimentary project.

CYBER-DRAGONFLY AND THE NANO-DRONE

«CIA created a nano-sized drone of their own back in the 1970s. At a time when the government required a miniature listening device, they invented a mechanical bumblebee. Their initial design was too difficult to control, so they ditched the idea and invented the Insectothopter, a mini dragonfly drone» reads on Globaldroneuav’s website, a Chinese company specializing in the supply of spare parts for the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and administered by the retired Beijing army colonel Qin Ren-ping, as CEO.

Insectothopter experienced problems with flight control whenever crosswinds were apparent, so it was unused on the field and is now stored at the CIA Museum.

DragonflEye, the genetically modified cyber-insect-spy, piloted with light

«According to Popular Mechanics, DragonflEye is a genetically modified dragonfly with light sensitive “steering neurons” implanted in its spinal cord. Insects fitted with a custom backpack filled with sensors are capable of being controlled, but it’s still in development. Flashes of light are used to make the insects fly or move» reads on the same website.

It now appears that the project overcame the first hurdle after some of the genetically modified dragonflies took their first flight. The idea was developed by researchers from the Charles Drak Stark Laboratory and the Howard Hughes HHMI Medical Institute, which specializes in biomedical research and partners in various DARPA projects. In the summer of 2017, their first positive tests had great visibility in the media and on YouTube also with the interview with the researchers.

«This system pushes the boundaries of energy harvesting, motion sensing, algorithms, miniaturization and optogenetics, all in a system small enough for an insect to wear» J. Wheeler, biomedical engineer at Draper and Howard Hughes Medical Institute and principal investigator of the technology said in a press release, according to Us TomoNews.

«The cyborg dragonflies could be turned into tiny surveillance systems. Other applications of this technology may include guided pollination, payload delivery and precision medicine and diagnostics» is specified.

For two years now nothing has been known about DragonflEye and its possible use in the military field given the consolidated collaboration between the Hughes Institute and the Pentagon. However, it is clear that if a dragonfly can be genetically modified and remotely controlled for pollination in the same way, it can be easily piloted for the spread of a virus …

[embedded content]

If this appears to be the most futuristic solution for all its implications, obviously to the detriment of the poor insect completely distorted with a suffering that no one will ever know, there is a much less science fiction and more pragmatic alternative already widely used by various NATO armies. It is the nano-UAV Black Hornet produced by the Norwegian Prox Dynamics and already ruthless by the British Armed Forces in Afghanistan since 2012 as a surveillance and reconnaissance drone.

Adopted also by the US Marines, Australian Army and the special departments of the German Army Bundeswehr and the Norwegian Forsvaret, it is the smallest remote-controlled flying device existing since it measures only 10 cm in length with a rotor diameter of 12 cm.

Black Hornet 3 nano-drone that can fly even in GPS-denied areas

Scandinavian company was then acquired by the American corporation FLIR Systems, Inc., a leader in the design and production of infrared cameras and one of the main suppliers of the US Defense Department. In June 2018, the updated Black Hornet 3 version was presented which to the personal reconnaissance system (PRS) of the original nano-drone added the possibility of navigating in GPS-denied environments, allowing the fighter to maintain awareness situational, threat detection and surveillance wherever the mission takes him.

Having the ability to fly without a GPS connection can therefore escape detection of radar in view of its microscopic size. It is in the fingers of the hand of a soldier, it has an empty weight of 18 g, a cruising speed of 36 km / h, an autonomy of 25 minutes (but in case of problems or insufficient battery it returns to the base autonomously) and a range of 1,600 meters. It is piloted through a monitor connected to the camera installed on the aircraft. The control kit with two devices weighs less than 1kg and can fit in the backpack of a military man as in that of any tourist visiting China…

With these references, we have therefore shown how the spread of a biological weapon via nano-drones supplied by international intelligence sources is perfectly conceivable and practicable. Who could have implemented it, how, where and when mysteries obviously remain.

“Dark Prince” was certainly aware of these mysteries, Michael d’Andrea, commander of the Central Intelligence Agency’s special operations in the Middle East, who disappeared on the Bombardier / Northrop Grumman E-11A spy-plane crashed – or downed – in Afghanistan a few days. before the virus turned out to be a tremendous epidemic in China and many countries around the world. The 007 American boss suddenly disappeared along with all his secrets …

Fabio Giuseppe Carlo Carisio

© 2020 – no reproduction without authorization – versione originale in italiano



Fabio is Director and Editor of Gospa News; a Christian Information Journal. Fabio Giuseppe Carlo Carisio, born on 24/2/1967 in Borgosesia, started working as a reporter since he was only 19 years old in the alpine area of Valsesia, Piedmont, his birth region in Italy. After studying literature and history at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Milan, he became deputy director of a local newspaper and specialized in judicial reporting. For about 15 years he is a correspondent from Northern Italy for the Italian newspapers Libero and Il Giornale, also writing important revelations on the Ustica massacre, a report on Freemasonry and organized crime. With independent investigations he collaborates with Carabinieri and Guardia di Finanza in important investigations that conclude with the arrest of Camorra entrepreneurs or corrupt politicians. In July 2018 he found the counter-information webmedia Gospa News focused on geopolitics, terrorism, Middle East and military intelligence. He is a correspondent from Italy for the French news site Reseau International. He worked since many years for the magazine Art & Wine as art critic and curator http://www.art-wine.eu/

