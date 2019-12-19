Blockade Memorial Organisation: Those Who Think Leningrad Should’ve Surrendered “Are Not Right in the Head”

The head of the city organisation “Residents of Besieged Leningrad” Elena Tikhomirova believes that those who discuss the possibility of Leningrad surrendering during the Great Patriotic War “are not right in the head”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted during his annual big press conference on December 19th that he wants to call those who talk about the possibility of Leningrad surrendering during the Great Patriotic War idiots. According to the President, in the event that Leningrad surrendered, those who today say such things would not exist. Putin also said the decision of the European Parliament to equate the Soviet Union with fascist Germany is the peak of cynicism.

“I fully agree with the president. We also believe that such people are not right in the head. Those who during the war could allow themselves to imagine such a possibility would become the first candidates for the crematorium,” said Tikhomirova to RIA Novosti.

She added that recently such reasoning has sounded quite often, and from them, when assessing the blockade, “hair stands on end”. “During the war nobody thought to surrender Leningrad,” said Tikhomirova.

RIA Novosti

Share this:

Copyright © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

from https://www.stalkerzone.org/blockade-memorial-organisation-those-who-think-leningrad-shouldve-surrendered-are-not-right-in-the-head/