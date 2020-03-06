Bloomberg Launching New Group To Support Democratic Nominee, Attack Trump

‘Mini’ Mike Bloomberg is forming a new organization which will support the Democratic nominee and attack President Trump, according to the Washington Post.

So this little guy:

Is going to support this guy:

This type of stuttering, mental impairment and overall cognitive decline is frequently seen in patients who suffer from a neurological disease like dementia. pic.twitter.com/WpjErGaS96 — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) March 5, 2020

To take on President Trump in November – in the midst of a potentially (some would say unavoidably) serious coronavirus outbreak blanketing the country.

Bloomber’s new group – which has yet to disclose its name while it’s in teh trademark application process – will absorb hundreds of the billionaire’s presidential campaign staffers in six swing states.

One major hurdle is the fact that Bloomberg’s ‘meme team’ is the best money can buy, and they’re still not funny.

This probably killed with the 22-year-old Daily Show stoner demographic.

Trump was in rare form during his post-acquittal speech. pic.twitter.com/jq8NTTn5yd — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) February 6, 2020

Bloomberg’s meme team is sure to do wonders for Joe Biden.

“I’ve always believed that defeating Donald Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it,” Bloomberg said Wednesday after suffering a staggering defeat during Super Tuesday. “After yesterday’s vote, it is clear that candidate is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden.”

Bernie Sanders’s advisers, meanwhile, say they want no help from Bloomberg’s crack team of electioneers.

Bloomberg’s advisers have identified Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Florida and North Carolina as the six states that will decide the electoral college winner this year. Staffers in each of those states have signed contracts through November to work on the effort. The new group also could serve as a vehicle for Bloomberg to support Democratic candidates for the House and Senate. In 2018, Bloomberg gave $20 million to Senate Majority PAC to support Democratic senatorial candidates. A separate group he founded, Independence USA, spent $38 million to help Democrats retake the U.S. House. –Washington Post

In addition to Bloomberg’s new organization, he will continue to fund Hawkfish – a political data company which is supporting Democratic campaigns, according to a person familiar with the discussions. The company has signed a long-term lease in the same building in Times Square which has been home to Bloomberg’s presidential campaign.

from http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/zerohedge/feed/~3/wZqwtPhyrQ4/bloomberg-launching-new-group-support-democratic-nominee-attack-trump