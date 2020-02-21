Bolivia's electoral body blocks Morales from running for Senate

BUENOS AIRES, February 21. /TASS/. Bolivia’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal has declined the application of former president Evo Morales to register as a candidate for the Senate, the Tribunal’s head Salvador Romero told a press conference on Thursday.

Former Economy Minister Luis Arce, who is a supporter of Morales, was allowed to run in the upcoming elections.

“A decision was made to decline the application for registering as a candidate for the Senate <…> by Evo Morales. At the same time, complaints against registration of Luis Arce, presidential candidate from the Movement to Socialism party, were considered unfounded,” Romero said.

He added that Morales’ application was declined because he failed to fulfill the permanent residence requirement. After resigning in November 2019, Morales left Bolivia and went to Mexico and then to Argentina, which granted him a refugee status.

from https://tass.com/world/1122711