Bosnia and Herzegovina identifies first coronavirus case

BELGRADE, March 5. /TASS/. The first case of the novel coronavirus has been identified in Republika Srpska, part of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the regional Health Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Coronavirus outbreak

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Coronavirus cases have also been reported in more than 80 countries and territories, including Russia. Most cases outside of China have been reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

According to the WHO, 95,500 people have been infected with the virus across the world. The death toll has passed 3,200. The WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global health emergency and named the virus COVID-19.

from https://tass.com/world/1126835