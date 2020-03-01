BOYCOTT SCHOLASTIC BOOKS!

Scholastic Books distributes one-third of the children’s books purchased in the United States, as it brings in an annual revenue of 1.6 billion dollars ($1,600,000,000.00).

At schools across the country, Scholastic sponsors over 125,000 book fairs per year, which they fill with low-end junk.

Doing so, they require parents to submit children’s names, with birth dates, to place online orders, as they collect information on the little consumers.

It’s a prelude to our children’s introduction to FaceBook, which replaced DARPA’s LIFELOG PROJECT.

In a sick joke, Scholastic signals its affiliation with the surveillance state through its popular series I SPY.

That’s exactly what they’re doing while they corrupt our children’s morals.

With every book Scholastic sends the wrong message.

They mock us while they turn our children’s lives into a wasteland.

CIA cannot resist all sorts of sick cartel signaling, through which they advertise our abuse.

Thunderbirds, Firebirds, and Phoenixes – A Primer on Satanic Cartel Signaling

The white rabbit, put forward by masonic child molester Charles Dodgson, heavily used in Alice in Wonderland programming, is but one example.

So are references to pizza.

For the child-molesting degenerates in the surveillance state, pizza is code for pedophilia.

Child Sexual Abuse Underlies the Deep State – A Conspiracy of Silence

Hence the Pizzagate Scandal in our capital, about which you can learn below.

More on Spirit Cooking, Satanic Ritual Abuse, and Adrenochrome

FBI Special Agent Ted Gunderson fought to expose the epidemic of satanic child abuse that underlies our country.

FBI Special Agent Ted Gunderson – His Fight against Satanic Child Sexual Abuse by the CIA

So did Cisco Wheeler, the grand-niece of General Earle Wheeler, Head of Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Fritz Springmeier & Cisco Wheeler on Illuminati Mind Control Techniques

As Cisco Wheeler shows, child molesting scum will often threaten a pet to enforce sexual compliance, killing or torturing the beloved animal even after their victim obeys, a practice to which Scholastic Books eerily alludes while it describes government genetic engineering programs.

Under MK-ULTRA, PROJECT MONARCH, and similar CIA programs, victims will freeze with fear.

That’s partly because CIA uses drugs that weaken the will, make victims suggestible, and stop memories from even forming.

Why We Don’t Remember – CIA’s Use of Date Rape Drugs

The object is to shatter a child’s mind–to cause splitting into different alters as a lead-in to mind control.

Scholastic mocks child victims, as it describes weaponized weather and government corruption.

More on Hurricane Katrina, HAARP, and FEMA

In programs like PROJECT ECHELON, NSA and GCHQ implant victims with cybernetics.

Have You Been Implanted with Cybernetics – Try This Twenty-Dollar Test

Under MK-ULTRA, CIA was implanting people more than fifty years ago, a program you can learn about through Aaron and Melissa Dykes’ excellent documentary film, The Minds of Men.

More on Cybernetics and the Minds of Men

Scholastic mocks us, and the destruction of our children, along with our economy, on which they make billions, through references to these obscene programs.

More on Gynoids, Cyborgs, and Robot Women

They mock us through references to cancer.

Cancer is caused by the deep state’s microwave harassment programs.

Microwave Harassment, Cybernetics, and the Misdiagnosis of MK-ULTRA Symptoms

Dr. Rauni Kilde, the Chief Medical Officer of Finland, whom the intelligence services murdered, is only of many physicians to speak against touchless torture–the true cause of so many ailments.

More on Doctors Who Stand Against Microwave Harassment

The scum in the deep state, who back Scholastic, mock us with the assassination of our real leaders.

More on the Kennedy Assassination, the War in Vietnam, & the War in Afghanistan

They make billions as they fill our children’s minds with filth.

Captain Underpants has sold fifty million (50,000,000) copies in the United States.

Captain Underpants is not only a bad influence, it is not only an enormous moneymaker for Scholastic, but it advertises our abuse.

The series describes the use of hypnotism, alter egos, cybernetics, drugs, and mind control.

Those are all hallmarks of PROJECT MONARCH, MK-ULTRA, and associated programs through which CIA destroys the minds of our children.

I know because I am a third-generation survivor of government mind control programs on both sides of my family.

Read More About Me Here

I remember programming sessions where CIA used children’s books against me.

Satanism in Popular Media, Mind Control in Children’s Books, & CIA’s Promotion of Homosexuality

Roald Dahl was one of many authors used against us.

Did you know he was an agent of MI6, paid to seduce female targets? Look at his picture below. Would you trust this man with your children? So why would you trust his books?

He’s no better than A.A. Milne, who created Winnie The Pooh. A picture is worth a thousand words….

Those guys were small time next to the trash pushed at Scholastic Book Fairs.

Scholastic’s biggest title, Harry Potter, seems innocuous, but it hides a satanic agenda.

One parent noticed that in a six-page flier, given to children by Scholastic, over thirty books addressed murder and witchcraft.

Animorphs is another of Scholastic’s titles dealing with horror and dehumanization. It treats themes common to government mind control programs, like MK-ULTRA, including splitting, alters, and cybernetics.

As the characters morph into different identities, mirroring the hijacking of a child’s mind, they can communicate telepathically, a process that mirrors abuse by voice-to-skull technology.

V2K – More on Voice To Skull

Other of Scholastic’s series, like A + E 4ever, promote outright degeneracy.

Scholastic’s website features seventy (70) books with sexually explicit themes, often promoting trans-sexualism and homosexuality.

Put a stop to it. Don’t buy from Scholastic Books, and don’t let your school host one of their book fairs.

We need to protect our children from this filth.

