Brand new Russian Sarmat missile could be equipped with state-of-the-art hypersonic warheads

The Russian intercontinental ballistic missile Sarmat will have a wide variety of combat warheads, including the latest generation of hypersonic, according to the commander of the Strategic Missile Force of Russia, General Sergei Karakaev, reported the newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda.

Work is currently underway to prepare the main missile regiment for rearmament with these missile systems, the general said.

“The Strategic Missile Force is fully prepared for the new missile system to be put into combat service,” said Karakaev, adding that the industry is continuing preparations for further Sarmat testing.

The RS-28 Sarmat missile has a range of up to 18,000 kilometers, has a take-off mass of 208.1 tons, can hold 178 tons of fuel, measures 35.5 meters in length and 3 meters in diameter, and has a flight speed. 7 km / s, ie 25,200 km / h.

The missile warhead, named Satan-2 according to the NATO classification, is of multiple re-entry with individual guidance. The new missile was designed to replace the world’s former heaviest strategic missile R-36M Voevoda as the basic component of Russia’s nuclear potential.

Sarmat’s main concept is maneuverable hypersonic warheads that make it difficult to intercept with modern models of missile defense systems.

According to General Karakaev, the Strategic Missile Force will be fully equipped with modern technology by 2024.

“By 2024, it is planned to increase the share of modern missile systems to 100%, meaning the Strategic Missile Force will cross the line beyond which there will be no old Soviet-made systems in the Army,” he said.

Last week, the Pentagon tested a mid-range ballistic missile prohibited by the INF treaty. Later, the US Defense Secretary, Mark Esper said that the test was successful.

Russia has amassed a massive stockpile of missiles that has put the U.S. on alert.

