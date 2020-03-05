Breaking: Erdogan and Putin agree on de-escallation in Idlib
RT/Moscow; The Russian and Turkish leaders have held a press conference in Moscow, after coming to an agreement to de-escalate the Syrian-Turkish conflict in the war-torn Idlib province.
The press statement followed hours-long talks in Moscow between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
During the talks, Putin and Erdogan agreed a document detailing a ceasefire in Idlib, starting from midnight on March 6.
#Turkey and #Russia agree to stop all hostilities along the existing line of contact in #Syria starting midnight, March 6 – Lavrov#IdlibMeetingMoscow pic.twitter.com/0O6mtxn40o
— RT (@RT_com) March 5, 2020
A six-kilometer-wide security corridor is to be established in the area, with the militaries of the two countries given a week to agree all the details.
Russian and Turkish troops will also be carrying out joint patrol missions along Idlib’s M-4 highway.
The document, signed after the negotiations, underlined that both Moscow and Ankara remained committed to maintaining the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria.
Both leaders acknowledged that the conflict in the country has no military solution and that it was up to the Syrians alone to decide the fate of their country. It was also agreed to facilitate efforts to prevent the humanitarian crisis in Idlib, while also creating conditions for the refugees to return to their homes.
Erdogan agreed to come to Russia’s capital after a string of violent confrontations between Turkish and Syrian forces in the northwest region of the war-torn nation. The Turkish president had told the media that he hoped the one-day summit would result in a ceasefire in Idlib, which both Damascus and Moscow view as the last terrorist stronghold in Syria.
Turkey has sent thousands of troops, tanks and drones into Idlib as part of “Operation Spring Shield.” Moscow has been highly critical of the move, accusing Ankara of shielding Al-Qaeda affiliated forces in the region. Turkey pledged in a 2018 agreement with Russia that it would separate terrorist elements from the so-called “moderate rebels” occupying Idlib — a commitment which Moscow says has not been honored.
Ankara launched “Operation Spring Shield” last week after Syrian Army attacks on terrorist positions killed several Turkish troops in Idlib. According to Moscow, the Turkish soldiers were operating amongst al-Nusra* militants. Turkey later claimed its army had “neutralised” up to 300 Syrian soldiers and multiple military vehicles in response.
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan amid escalating tensions in Idlib, where Turkish forces have recently clashed with the Syrian Army.
Erdogan previously said he had asked Putin to “step aside” in Syria and allow him to deal with Damascus “face to face”, while Syrian President Bashar Assad stated in an interview just one day before the Putin-Erdogan meeting that the conflict between the Turkish people and the Syrian people is “illogical”.
Moscow earlier stated that Ankara had failed to fulfil its commitments under the 2018 Sochi Memorandum, which stipulated demilitarisation in northern Syria. According to the agreement, Turkey was obliged to secure its border with Syria and separate jihadists in Idlib from other armed anti-government factions willing to engage in negotiations with the Syrian government.
*Jabhat al-Nusra (also known as Jabhat al-Nusra, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or al-Qaeda in Syria) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia
Erdogan Invites Putin to Visit Turkey to Celebrate Anniversary of Bilateral Relations
-
17:23
Russia, Turkey Agree on Common Document on Settlement in Syria – Putin
Turkey to Deploy More Troops as Ceasefire Comes Into Effect in Idlib Under New Agreement With Russia
The Russian and Turkish presidents have met in Moscow to discuss the recent escalation of tensions in Syria’s Idlib province. The flare-up was triggered by intensified attacks by local terrorists against Syrian forces and latter’s retaliatory strikes, in which Turkish troops were caught in the crossfire, resulting in casualties on their part.
-
17:22
Putin, Erdogan Hold Press Conference
Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan Address Press Following Talks in Moscow – Video
Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, met in Moscow to discuss the steps that should be taken to reduce tensions in Syria’s Idlib province.
-
17:21
Putin-Erdogan Talks in Kremlin End After 6 Hours
-
17:01
Putin-Erdogan Talks Lasted for 5 Hours 40 Minutes – Reports
-
14:36
Putin, Erdogan Communicated Tete-A-Tete for 3 Hours, Delegations Joined Them 30 Minutes Ago – Kremlin Spokesman
The two meeting of the two leaders, expected to focus on tensions in Syria’s Idlib, started at 14:06 Moscow time (11:06 GMT) in the Kremlin.
“They talked for three hours. They have been communicating together with delegations for 30 minutes already”, Peskov said.
-
13:23
Putin and Erdogan Hold Talks in Kremlin for Three Hours
The Russian and Turkish presidents are continuing their talks behind closed doors in the Kremlin. They are expected to negotiate a decision on Syria that is acceptable to both sides and then invite members of their delegations when needed.
-
11:34
Putin and Erdogan Continue Closed-Door Talks, Will Be Accompanied by Delegations Later
-
11:14
Erdogan Says He is Sure That Talks Will Help Resolve Situation in Idlib
-
11:13
Putin on Turkish Losses in Syria: No One Knew About Servicemen’s Location
Several Turkish servicemen died in Syria’s Idlib after being caught in the Syrian Army’s fire on local terrorist positions. Damascus’ forces were responding to the militants’ attacks, which have intensified in recent months.
-
11:10
Putin and Erdogan Agree to Talk Situation Over to Avoid Deterioration of Russian-Turkish Ties
“Thank you very much for agreeing to come to us. We always have issues to discuss, and now the situation in the well-known area of Idlib in Syria has escalated so much that it, undoubtedly, requires our direct face-to-face dialogue”, Putin told Erdogan at the beginning of their talks.
The Russian president also expressed condolences to Erdogan over the death of Turkish soldiers in Syria.
“At the beginning of our meeting, I would like to once again express my sincere condolences over the death of your servicemen in Syria. Unfortunately, as I have already told you during our phone call, nobody, including Syrian troops, had known their whereabouts”, Putin said,
The Russian leader added that the Syrian side had also suffered serious losses recently.
“That is why we need to discuss everything, the current situation so that, first, nothing like this can ever happen again and, second, so that it does not damage the Russia-Turkey relations, which we and you too, I know, take very seriously and value”, he noted.
-
11:09
Putin, Erdogan Meet in Moscow to Discuss Situation in Syria’s Idlib – Video
The situation in northwestern Syria recently escalated into fighting between government forces and militants that resulted in the deaths of over 30 Turkish troops last week. Turkey has responded by targeting Syrian troops and equipment.
-
11:07
Meeting Between Putin and Erdogan Started in Moscow
-
10:26
Turkish President Erdogan Arrives in Moscow
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in the Russian capital for a meeting with Vladimir Putin over the situation in Idlib, where the Turkish Army has in recent months been clashing with the Syrian military. The Turkish delegation also includes Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, and other high-ranking officials.
-
10:21
Ceasefire at Stake: Putin and Erdogan to Discuss Idlib Escalation in Moscow
Ceasefire at Stake: Putin and Erdogan to Discuss Idlib Escalation in Moscow
Ankara launched “Operation Spring Shield” last week after Syrian Army attacks on terrorist positions killed up to 33 Turkish servicemen in Idlib. Turkey claimed its troops had been attacked in a military outpost, but, according to Moscow, the soldiers were among al-Nusra militants planning an offensive against the Syrian Army.
