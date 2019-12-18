BREAKING: FISA Court releases statement slamming FBI. This isn’t looking good for Comey!

InvestmentWatchBlog

WOW Gotta’ be bad if CNN Headlines it like this

FISA court slams FBI conduct in Carter Page surveillance warrant applications

Washington (CNN) — The typically ultra-close-lipped Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court slammed the FBI for mistakes it made in the Carter Page surveillance warrants and ordered the agency to detail how it will improve its warrant submissions in light of the errors, uncovered recently by the Justice Department’s inspector general.

“The FBI’s handling of the Carter Page applications, as portrayed in the OIG report, was antithetical to the heightened duty of candor described above. The frequency with which representations made by FBI personnel turned out to be unsupported or contradicted by information in their possession, and with which they withheld information detrimental to their case, calls into question whether information contained in other FBI applications is reliable,” federal Judge Rosemary Collier wrote in an opinion for the court published Tuesday.

www.cnn.com/2019/12/17/politics/fisa-court-slams-fbi-conduct/index.html

www.wsj.com/articles/secretive-surveillance-court-rebukes-fbi-over-handling-of-surveillance-of-trump-aide-11576615299

www.nytimes.com/2019/12/17/us/politics/fisa-court-order-fbi-surveillance.html

FISA Court Order in Response to Inspector General Report

By Gordon Ahl

Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 3:43 PM 



In response to the Justice Department inspector general report on the Russia investigation, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court has issued an order requiring the government to provide a sworn written statement by Jan. 10, 2020 on what the Justice Department has done and plans to do to ensure that statements of fact in each FISA application filing to the court are complete and accurate. The document is available here and below.

assets.documentcloud.org/documents/6582028/FISC-Order-12-17.pdf

www.lawfareblog.com/fisa-court-order-response-inspector-general-report

Here’s NBC

www.nbcnews.com/politics/justice-department/secret-fisa-court-issues-highly-unusual-rebuke-fbi-mistakes-n1103451

trending on twitter

twitter.com/search?q=fisa%20court&ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Esearch

[embedded content]

h/t Cock Goblin

from https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/breaking-fisa-court-releases-statement-slamming-fbi-this-isnt-looking-good-for-comey/