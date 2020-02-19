almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The largest Russian military base in Syria has come under attack this evening, a local source told Al-Masdar News.

According to the source, the Russian military addressed a drone attack at the Hmeimim Airbase by deploying its air defense missiles to intercept the hostile aircraft.

The attack was reportedly repelled by the Russian air defenses before any damage could be done to the Hmeimim Airbase.

While no group has claimed responsibility for this alleged attack, it is believed to have been carried out by the jihadist rebels in the Idlib countryside.

from https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/breaking-largest-russian-military-base-in-syria-comes-under-attack/