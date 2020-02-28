Brent below $50/bbl first time since July 2017

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. Brent oil futures prices with delivery in May 2020 dropped by more than 4% to $49.66 a barrel on the London-based ICE today, according to trading data.

The last time Brent oil prices were at the level below $50 per barrel at the turn of July 2017.

At the same time WTI futures with settlements in April fell by 4.5% to $44.95 per barrel, their lowest since January 2019.

Meanwhile the dollar added 2.42% against the ruble to 67.6 rubles per dollar. The euro rose by 2.97% and amounted to 74.7 rubles.

from https://tass.com/economy/1124797