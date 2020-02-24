Brent crude price down below $56 per barrel first since Feb 13, 2020

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. The cost of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for April 2020 delivery decreased by 4.48% to $55.88 per barrel on London’s ICE on Monday, according to the trading data as of 4:55 pm Moscow time.

The price of Brent future was last below $56 per barrel on February 13, 2020.

The price of WTI futures lost 4.28% to $51.19 per barrel.

from https://tass.com/economy/1123335