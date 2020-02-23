Brent crude price drops below $ 57/ barrel
Russia’s permanent representative at the UN Vasily Nebenzya said it was the first-ever comprehensive program for technical assistance that has a triple function of anti-terror struggle, disarmament and struggle against organized crime
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin described the situation when the country hosting the United Nations headquarters denied visas to delegates from UN member nations as “absolutely outrageous”
Officers of the Russian reconciliation center conducted patrol missions along four routes in the Aleppo, al-Hasakah and Raqqa governorates
According to the FSB, Rasul Mislayev shared radical Islamist ideas and “left for Syria in 2013”
Turkish President noted that the operation is Syria was requiring serious efforts and claiming the lives of Turkish servicemen
from https://tass.com/economy/1123267