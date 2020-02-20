Brother of jailed US national Whelan grateful for eased access to lawyers

NEW YORK, February 20. /TASS/. The brother of US national Paul Whelan, accused in Russia of espionage, is grateful for the fact that Whelan’s attorneys have had eased access to the jailed US citizen, he said in a message sent out on Thursday.

“We are grateful that Foreign Minister’s Lavrov’s comments about the prison’s restrictions on Paul’s access to his lawyers have had an impact. Paul’s defense counsel have had increased access to Paul since then and that has enabled them to complete their review of the purported evidence more quickly,” he wrote. “This has moved up the expected trial from May or June. The next stages involve pre-trial motions and, hopefully, a trial starting in March. The trial remains an obstacle to Paul’s freedom and we hope it begins and concludes quickly.”